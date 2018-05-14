(Public domain image).

Up to 35 cannabis stores can crop up in Red Deer upon legalization

City council sets rules for retail sales

Red Deer will allow cannabis to be retailed in up to 35 locations once it’s legalized.

After considering more and less restrictive bylaw amendments, city council ended up passing the same bylaw had been previously recommended. It allows about as many marijuana outlets to crop up as there are currently local retail liquor stores, and requires a 300-metre setback distances from cannabis retailers to schools, the hospital, recreation facilities and day cares.

Not everyone was happy with this.

Given the business people who came to a public hearing last month to request more retail opportunities, Coun. Frank Wong suggested going with 100-metre guidelines recommended by the province and adopted by Edmonton and Calgary.

He also wanted council to consider in the next couple of months giving broader commercial zones a chance to open outlets, rather than just those in C1 and C4. But both of his suggestions were defeated.

Coun. Tanya Handley suggested a more restrictive option that would have decreased to 18 the 35 potential cannabis outlet locations. Since council could consider at some point widening the areas of the city that could apply for cannabis stores, and 18 seems a more manageable number to start from, said Handley.

But her suggestion to require a 100-metre setback between cannabis stores and liquor stores was also overruled by most of council. The adopted bylaw only states that liquor stores and cannabis retailers not be adjacent to each other.

Many councillors admitted they felt “conflicted” and in “uncharted country” about setting rules for something that has never before needed them.

All things considered, Mayor Tara Veer feels council did its best to make a reasonable, well-considered decision that takes into consideration a public survey and discussions at a public hearing.

The bylaw that was adopted (and was opposed by councillors Wong, Handley and Michael Dawe, while Vesna Higham was absent) is balanced, she said, noting council had grappled with needing a cannabis bylaw in the books by July 1, which is when marijuana is expected to be legalized.

Various amendments would have required another public hearing, which would have taken more time. Veer noted that variances can still be requested.

She said, “I think council took a balanced perspective that provided business with opportunities. It isn’t overly prohibitory, nor does it open up every district in the city, either.”

Council decided the bylaw will be reviewed in 14 months to make sure it’s “on track.”

Planning Manager Tara Lodewyk said many federal and provincial rules regarding cannabis signage will have to be followed by retailers, including no medicinal endorsements, no cute characters or graphics that would appeal to children, no sports or intoxication-related imagery.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Humboldt Broncos face off against league in trademark fight for #HumboldtStrong
Next story
Red Deer’s police priorities set for next two years

Just Posted

Up to 35 cannabis stores can crop up in Red Deer upon legalization

City council sets rules for retail sales

GoFundMe launched in support of Red Deer couple’s family

Couple died in motorcycle collision near Innisfail on May 5

Red Deer’s police priorities set for next two years

Public names drug and property crimes as main targets

Twenty pickleball courts to be built near St. Joseph school in Red Deer

A ‘great day’ for local pickleballers, says councillor

Former Samson Cree chief recognized for leadership

MacEwan University bestows award

WATCH: Third annual A Night at the Ranch continues to raise awareness and funds for mental health

A unique rodeo tradition continues to gather steam at the Daines Rodeo… Continue reading

Marchessault, Fleury lead Knights over Jets as Vegas evens series 1-1

Golden Knights 3 Jets 1 WINNIPEG — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and… Continue reading

Wednesday is Conscious Kindness Day

Spread kindness with #LoveLocalRD

Canadians get a taste of wedding festivities with royal-inspired treats

Royal love is in the air at Le Dolci in Toronto’s west… Continue reading

‘Superman’ actress Margot Kidder dies at age 69

Canadian born “Superman” actress Margot Kidder has died at age 69, a… Continue reading

Canada beats Latvia in OT, Czechs edge Austria at ice hockey

HERNING, Denmark — Canada bounced back from a loss to Finland by… Continue reading

Some disappointments and a few pleasant surprises as Jays hit the quarter mark

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays enjoyed a strong opening month before… Continue reading

Mom helps save Colorado girl from bear attack, officials say

DENVER — A 5-year-old Colorado girl attacked by a black bear outside… Continue reading

Canada’s screen industry not alarmed over axed Canadian-shot shows

TORONTO — The recent cancellation of several Canadian-shot series doesn’t seem to… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month