Red Deer RCMP announce upcoming photo radar locations. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Upcoming photo radar locations

Red Deer RCMP announce radar sites

Red Deer RCMP will be on the lookout for traffic violators in several photo radar sites around the city in the coming weeks.

From Sept. 1 to 15 enforcement locations will include school or playground zones at Oleander Drive, Noland Street, Pamely Avenue, 69th Street Drive, Oak Street, 58th Street, 42A Street, 47th Avenue, 57th Avenue, 39th Street, Lancaster Drive, 22nd Street, Cornett Drive and Ellenwood Drive.

Traffic corridors locations include Riverside Drive, 67th Street, 49th Avenue, Barrett Drive, Taylor Drive, 49th Street, 50th Avenue and Hwy 11A.

RCMP reserve the option to change locations without notice.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer’s Mustard Seed hosts fair for job seekers

Just Posted

Fiery collision near Rimbey kills motorist

Pickup truck driver dies at the scene

Upcoming photo radar locations

Red Deer RCMP announce radar sites

Man who raised $14,000 for Make-A-Wish Foundation awarded bicycle

Mud, Sweat and Gears gave Joe Hittel the bicycle Tuesday afternoon

Red Deer MP frustrated by Maxime Bernier

Bernier manipulated grassroots supporters

Red Deer’s Mustard Seed hosts fair for job seekers

Future fairs to be held

Red Deer’s Mustard Seed hosts fair for job seekers

Future fairs to be held

Air Canada says mobile app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

MONTREAL — Some 20,000 Air Canada customers woke up Wednesday to learn… Continue reading

German city removes Erdogan statue over security concerns

BERLIN — A golden statue of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that… Continue reading

Morocco shaken by harrowing account of tortured teen

RABAT, Morocco — A lawyer for a 17-year-old Moroccan girl who told… Continue reading

Britons sent abroad as children sue government over abuse

LONDON — Britons who were sent overseas as poor or orphaned children… Continue reading

‘Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D’ to be remastered for IMAX

LOS ANGELES — Michael Jackson’s estate and IMAX are partnering to digitally… Continue reading

Threat to exclude Canada from U.S.-Mexico trade deal may not be legal: experts

OTTAWA — Donald Trump’s administration is giving Canada until Friday to sign… Continue reading

Case of alleged immigration fraud against P.E.I. hoteliers expected to resume

CHARLOTTETOWN — The case of two Charlottetown hoteliers who are charged with… Continue reading

Four charged after police fentanyl bust in Fort McMurray

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — Police say four people, including an Ontario man… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month