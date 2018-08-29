Upcoming photo radar locations

Red Deer RCMP will be on the lookout for traffic violators in several photo radar sites around the city in the coming weeks.

From Sept. 1 to 15 enforcement locations will include school or playground zones at Oleander Drive, Noland Street, Pamely Avenue, 69th Street Drive, Oak Street, 58th Street, 42A Street, 47th Avenue, 57th Avenue, 39th Street, Lancaster Drive, 22nd Street, Cornett Drive and Ellenwood Drive.

Traffic corridors locations include Riverside Drive, 67th Street, 49th Avenue, Barrett Drive, Taylor Drive, 49th Street, 50th Avenue and Hwy 11A.

RCMP reserve the option to change locations without notice.



