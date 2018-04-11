UPDATE: School bus collides with pickup truck near Sylvan Lake

No injuries to the 8 children; Pickup driver extricated

A truck driver is recovering in hospital after a school bus carrying eight students collided with a pick up truck early Tuesday morning.

No students were reported injured. Students were on their way to Maryview School in Red Deer.

The head-on collision occurred at Hwy 11 A at Range Road 10 around 7:33 a.m.

The driver of the truck was extricated and suffered undetermined injuries, according to police. He was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital.

An RCMP collision analyst is responding to investigate the collision and all contributing factors. There is no information available as to the cause of this collision at this time.

Traffic on Hwy 11A is being re-routed both directions from the traffic circle at Highway 11A and Highway 20 and Range Road 10. It is expected to be closed to about noon.

