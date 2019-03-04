UPDATE: Earthquake in Sylvan Lake area leads to blackout

Many reported their houses shook before the power went out Monday morning.

UPDATE: Earthquakes Canada has confirmed seismic activity in the area. It occurred at 5:56 a.m. and are calling it a small earthquake.

The quake measured in at a 4.6 on the Richter scale.

UPDATE 2: Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre has warned residents of Sylvan Lake of the power outage which affects the entire community. In a Facebook post he asked drivers to consider all intersections as four-way stops until power is restored.

UPDATE 3: Fortis Alberta has indicated power should be restored to the area by 9 a.m. Monday morning.

ORIGINAL: Sylvan Lake experienced a town wide blackout this morning as a result of a possible earthquake.

At roughly 5:55 a.m. Monday morning many Sylvan Lakers reported being awoken from sleep when their house shook and the power went out.

Reports say the shake was felt across Central Alberta, with many communities experiencing a power outage.

Earthquake Canada has not yet said if what was felt in Central Alberta was an earthquake.

The most recent earthquake reported by Earthquake Canada was in Salmon Arm, B.C on March 2.

Fortis Alberta is working to restore power to the area.

More to come.

Previous story
Slippery slopes, sure death: Ice climber helping climate science research
Next story
4.6 magnitude earthquake near Red Deer, Sylvan Lake

Just Posted

4.6 magnitude earthquake near Red Deer, Sylvan Lake

SYLVAN LAKE, Alta. — Natural Resources Canada says there has been a… Continue reading

Red Deer County cancer survivor thrilled to win Kinsmen Dream Home

The $750,000 home is in Laredo

Feds to again underspend on new military kit, threatening NATO target

OTTAWA — The federal government will invest billions of dollars less in… Continue reading

Rebels shutout 1-0 in Saskatoon

Finish four-game Saskatchewan road trip 2-1-0-1

Team Alberta wins 100 medals at 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

Alberta athletes turned in the province’s best-ever Games performance at the 2019… Continue reading

VIDEO: 2019 Canada Winter Games officially closed

The 2019 Canada Winter Games are officially closed. Athletes paraded into the… Continue reading

UPDATE: Earthquake in Sylvan Lake area leads to blackout

Many reported their houses shook before the power went out Monday morning.

Slippery slopes, sure death: Ice climber helping climate science research

From climbing the frozen Niagara Falls to setting world paragliding records, Will… Continue reading

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at fundraiser in Prince Edward Island

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting Prince Edward Island today where he… Continue reading

Chinese state media: Detained Canadians acted together in stealing state secrets

BEIJING — Chinese official media on Monday accused two Canadians detained in… Continue reading

Red Deer, great days await us

The 2019 Canada Winter Games had their upsets. Among them was the… Continue reading

Meng Wanzhou alleges her constitutional rights were breached by RCMP, CBSA

VANCOUVER — The defence team for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou has filed… Continue reading

Alienated: Alberta project seeks to find common language on climate change

EDMONTON — Mentioning climate change can kill a conversation. But a new… Continue reading

Comedy stars remember John Candy, who died 25 years ago

TORONTO — Canadian comics remember John Candy as a genuine talent whose… Continue reading

Most Read