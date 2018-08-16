Update: Environment Canada issues another special air quality statement Thursday

Air quality continues continued to be poor in the Red Deer area. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Environment Canada issued yet another special air quality statement Thursday afternoon.

The air quality statement is in effect for City of Red Deer, County of Stettler, Lacombe County, Red Deer County, and Ponoka County.

Smoke from forest fires in British Columbia is streaming into portions of Alberta resulting in locally poor air quality and reducing visibility, Environment Canada website states.

As of Thursday afternoon the air quality health index for Red Deer was at six.

Air quality has improved over the northern areas of the province. However, smoke is forecast to move back into northwestern Alberta and spread eastward this afternoon and tonight, the website states.



