A serious collision involving a semi tractor and a pickup slowed the northbound lanes on Highway 2 near Lacombe Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Photo by Dan Mandryk/Twitter

UPDATE: Lacombe Fire reports 1 dead after collision between semi and pickup near Lacombe

Emergency crews dealt with a serious collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 2

Lacombe emergency crews were called to a serious collision on Highway 2 Tuesday afternoon.

Lacombe Fire Department Deputy Chief Eric Graham confirmed that one person is dead in a three car collision involving a semi-truck, a truck towing a trailer and a minivan.

The other two drivers at the scene were treated on the scene for mild to moderate injuries.

The cause of the incident is unknown, however, three vehicles were involved.

The collision occurred in the northbound lanes close to Township Road 412, according to a tweet at 3:38 p.m. from 511 Alberta.

Traffic continues to be slow-moving while emergency crews dealt with the incident. As of 7:17 p.m. an update from RCMP had not been released.

Due to debris on the road and an ongoing investigation into the crash, traffic will continue to be affected.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

