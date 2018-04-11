UPDATE: School bus collides with pickup truck near Sylvan Lake

No injuries to the 8 children; Pickup driver extricated

A truck driver is recovering in hospital after a school bus carrying eight students collided with a pick up truck early Wednesday morning.

No students were reported injured. Students were on their way to school in Red Deer.

The head-on collision occurred at Hwy 11 A at Range Road 10 around 7:33 a.m.

The driver of the truck was extricated and suffered undetermined injuries, according to police. He was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital.

An RCMP collision analyst is responding to investigate the collision and all contributing factors. There is no information available as to the cause of this collision at this time.

Traffic on Hwy 11A is being re-routed both directions from the traffic circle at Highway 11A and Highway 20 and Range Road 10. It is expected to be closed to about noon.

More to come …

 

An accident involving a school bus occurred this morning near Sylvan Lake. It’s unclear the severity of the incident. Facebook photo

Previous story
Red Deer alternative high school one of 10 across Canada to receive grant from Best Buy

Just Posted

Red Deer alternative high school one of 10 across Canada to receive grant from Best Buy

A Red Deer school was one of 10 in Canada who benefited… Continue reading

UPDATE: School bus collides with pickup truck near Sylvan Lake

No injuries to the 8 children; Pickup driver extricated

It’ll take months to distribute over $8M raised for Humboldt Broncos: GoFundMe says

It will take several months to distribute the more than $8 million… Continue reading

Syria braces for possible US attack, calls it ‘reckless’

BEIRUT — Syrians braced for a possible U.S. attack in retaliation to… Continue reading

Karl Subban inspires RDC athletes

Kings and Queens scholarship breakfast held

WATCH: Green cart progam officially launched in Red Deer

Less methane gas creation in the landfill is one benefit

Study: Global warming is weakening key ocean circulation

WASHINGTON — Global warming is likely slowing the main Atlantic Ocean circulation,… Continue reading

County of Wetaskiwin residents win $12.5 million on 6/49

Press conference held in Stettler on Wednesday

Clint Eastwood told ‘Indian Horse’ director: ‘People need to see this movie’

TORONTO — When Canadian director Stephen S. Campanelli showed his new film… Continue reading

Number, severity of brain injuries raises dementia risk

SEATTLE — A large study offers more evidence of a link between… Continue reading

5 years on, marathon bomb survivors inspire medical advances

BOSTON — In the five years since the Boston Marathon bombing, medical… Continue reading

Europe plans remote update to keep aging Mars probe stable

BERLIN — The European Space Agency plans to remotely update the software… Continue reading

PHOTO: Alberta’s National Parks captured in glorious colours

A travel scholarship allowed Red Deer College visual arts alum Tania Holzli… Continue reading

Trucking company suspended after Humboldt bus crash

Alberta has suspended Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. as standard procedure following the tragedy

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month