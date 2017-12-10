UPDATE: Train hits hydro pole, causes outage near Deltaport

No injuries reported but traffic in and out of Deltaport is blocked

A train hit a hydro pole that was leaning across the tracks early on Saturday morning, according to Delta Police public affairs coordinator Sharlene Brooks.

“There was a power pole that was leaning and the [train and the power pole] connected which derailed the train,” said Brooks.

No one was hurt as a result of the derailment, she added, and the pole is still standing but that live wires are down in the area.

“There are no hazmat products on that train.” said Brooks. “They are closed boxcars and I believe they’re transporting dry goods.”

BC Hydro spokesperson Mora Scott said that an outage was reported in the area at approximately 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

There are currently 12 customers without power in the area.

“There is damage to one of our transmission poles,” said Scott. “We will have to replace it.”

Power is expected to be restored by 7 p.m. Sunday.

Delta Police have stopped traffic approximately 200 metres on either side of the train tracks, blocking road access in and out of Deltaport is currently blocked.

GCT Canada, who operate Deltaport, confirmed that the terminal is fully operational despite the derailment.

BC Rail has not yet returned a call for comment.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.