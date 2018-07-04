US diplomat visits Pakistan to discuss peace in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD — A top diplomat from President Donald Trump’s administration met with the Pakistani army chief to discuss how to ensure peace in Afghanistan following a recent cease-fire between the Taliban and Kabul, officials said Wednesday.

Alice Wells, U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state, met with Pakistani army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Pakistan is believed to have played a role in ensuring the first truce in Afghanistan’s brutal 17-year war when Kabul and insurgents separately but peacefully celebrated the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr that follows the holy month of Ramadan. However, violence later resumed.

Wells’ visit, which took place Tuesday, came after Afghanistan stepped up efforts at finding a peaceful settlement, weeks after a U.S. drone missile killed Pakistani Taliban leader Mullah Fazlullah in Afghanistan

Bajwa recently visited Kabul, where he met with the Afghan president Ashraf Ghani and his counterpart to assure them of Islamabad’s full support in reviving peace process between Kabul and the Taliban.

Kabul’s envoy to Islamabad, Ambassador Omar Zakhilwal, also met with Bajwa at his office in the garrison city of Rawalpindi and discussed the security situation in Afghanistan and other “matters of mutual interest,” according to a military statement Wednesday.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have witnessed ups and downs in recent years, with both sides accusing each other of not taking action against Islamic militants linked to violence in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

But frequent meetings in recent weeks between high officials on both sides indicate significant improvement in relations between the two neighbours that are key allies of the United States in the war on terror.

The Associated Press

Previous story
Land-trust case raises red flags across Indian Country
Next story
B.C. man charged with cruelty after doing procedure on python without sedation: SPCA

Just Posted

Crews respond to report of B.C. hikers falling into water in Shannon Falls area

SQUAMISH, B.C. — Search and rescue crews were to continue searching through… Continue reading

Toronto police resume dig at home where Bruce McArthur worked as landscaper

Toronto police say they will resume digging at a property where accused… Continue reading

Conditions favourable for funnel clouds in Central Alberta, Environment Canada advises

Chances of a weak landspout tornado in Red Deer and Central Alberta

Lacombe police extend counter hours

Counter will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Friday

Disabled Red Deer woman gives back, helping charities that assisted her

Carla Riley-Sloan awarded for volunteerism by the United Way

VIDEO: The cereal of the future misses the point of Dippin’ Dots

It was supposed to be the “ice cream of the future,” but… Continue reading

Second refugee family leaves small Newfoundland town that sponsored them

LEWISPORTE, N.L. — The small Newfoundland town of Lewisporte has said goodbye… Continue reading

Archaeologists urge Albania to protect underwater heritage

TIRANA, Albania — Researchers are urging Albanian authorities to build a museum… Continue reading

UK police probing six assault claims against Kevin Spacey

LONDON — British police are investigating six claims of sexual assault or… Continue reading

‘Archie’ artist honoured with statue by his hometown

CONCORD, N.H. — A life-size bronze statue of the famous comic book… Continue reading

US diplomat visits Pakistan to discuss peace in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD — A top diplomat from President Donald Trump’s administration met with… Continue reading

Land-trust case raises red flags across Indian Country

MASHPEE, Mass. — A modest courthouse and a fledgling police force, a… Continue reading

Canadian Milos Raonic rolls into third round at Wimbledon

LONDON — Milos Raonic’s big serve has powered the Canadian to another… Continue reading

Zimbabwe rugby team sleeps on street in Tunisia

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Rugby’s world governing body has intervened after Zimbabwe’s national… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month