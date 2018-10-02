In this Monday, March 1, 2010 file photo, Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, R-Texas, a gubernatorial candidate in Texas, greets well wishers during a campaign stop in Tyler, Texas. The U.S. envoy to NATO, Kay Bailey Hutchison, says Russia must halt development of new missiles that could carry nuclear warheads and is warning that the United States could “take out” the system if it becomes operational. (AP Photo/The Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jaime R. Carrero/Tyler Morning Telegraph via AP, File)

US NATO envoy warns Russia to halt new missile development

BRUSSELS — The U.S. envoy to NATO on Tuesday said that Russia must halt development of new missiles that could carry nuclear warheads and warned that the United States could “take out” the system if it becomes operational.

NATO fears the 9M729 system contravenes the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty, or INF. The Cold War-era pact bans an entire class of weapons — all land-based cruise missiles with a range between 500-5,500 kilometres (310-3,410 miles), and the alliance says that the Russian system fits into that category.

“It is time now for Russia to come to the table and stop the violations,” U.S. Ambassador Kay Bailey Hutchison told reporters in Brussels, on the eve of a meeting between U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis and his NATO counterparts.

She said that if the system “became capable of delivering,” the U.S. “would then be looking at the capability to take out a missile that could hit any of our countries in Europe and hit America.”

Washington has shared intelligence evidence with its 28 NATO allies that Russia is developing the ground-fired cruise missile and that the system could give Moscow the ability to launch a nuclear strike in Europe with little or no notice.

Russia has claimed that U.S. missile defences violate the pact. In the past, the Obama administration worked to convince Moscow to respect the INF treaty but seemed to make no progress.

Mattis said Tuesday that he intends to bring the issue up during the NATO meeting. After four years of diplomatic effort, he said, the U.S. is living by the treaty and Russia is not. He said there is a lot of concern about that at the U.S. State Department and on Capitol Hill.

“I’m going to lay out the situation,” Mattis said during a news conference in Paris. “I want their advice as I return to Washington, D.C.”

Hutchison said the U.S. doesn’t want to violate the treaty but that Russia could force its hand.

“There will come a point in the future in which America will determine that it has to move forward with a development phase that is not allowed by the treaty right now,” she said.

Washington wants its NATO allies to ramp up diplomatic pressure on Moscow, and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that all allies are concerned by Russia’s continued work on the system.

“Russia has not provided any credible answers on this new missile,” said Stoltenberg, adding that the INF is a “crucial element” of trans-Atlantic security which is now “in danger because of Russia’s actions.”

