Utah truck driver is jailed without bond after crash kills 6

HEBER, Utah — A man suspected of driving under the influence remained jailed without bond Sunday in Utah after a crash killed six men in a pickup truck, authorities said.

Jamie Don McKenzie, 41, was being held at Wasatch County Jail for investigation of six counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of driving under the influence causing serious injury as well as allegations involving open containers, reckless driving and speeding, authorities said.

It was unclear Sunday if McKenzie has a lawyer yet.

The Utah Highway Patrol said investigating officers found prescription pills and open containers of alcohol inside the dump truck after Friday’s crash on a state highway near Heber, about 15 miles (25 kilometres) south of Park City.

Only one of six victims in the pickup truck has been identified, according to authorities who said the medical examiner’s office was working to identify the other five bodies — possibly through DNA — and then notify relatives.

All six men died at the scene, authorities said. Three were ejected and the others were trapped inside the pickup when it was crushed by the dump truck.

“In my 13-year career, this is probably the worst crash I’ve ever seen,” Highway Patrol Sgt. Lawrence Hopper said.

The dump truck was taking dirt to a Park City company. It reportedly veered at freeway speed into the median on State Route 40 near Jordanelle Reservoir then vaulted over the median, landing on the other side before colliding with the pickup truck.

Before the crash, troopers received multiple calls about the dump truck swerving and cutting off other vehicles.

Jail records show McKenzie refused to submit to a blood alcohol test so Highway Patrol officials got a search warrant to draw his blood.

A probable cause statement shows McKenzie said knew he had been in a crash, but didn’t remember any details.

He also denied drinking that day although officers could smell alcohol on his breath, according to court documents.

Scares and chills await at haunted house in Red Deer

