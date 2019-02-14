Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff Laura Cadrin, owner of La Petite Jaune Fleur, says the tradition of Valentines Day flowers helps many express feelings they have trouble revealing.

Valentine’s Day flower tradition alive and well

Millennials expect to spend big on Valentine’s Day, says survey

In a world of emojis, e-cards, memes and socializing on social media, Valentine’s Day flowers are crossing generations.

La Petite Jaune Fleur owner Laura Cadrin said Valentine’s Day and its floral tributes have stuck around for a reason.

“I’ve seen some people talk about Valentine’s Day being very commercial,” said Cadrin, who has been in the flower business for 16 years.

“Valentine’s is there because people can’t speak from their hearts. Flowers give them the opportunity to say what they can’t verbalize. That’s really important, especially for the guys.

“I don’t think that’s ever going to change.

“I still remember the first time my husband gave me flowers,” says Cadrin. “I still remember the bouquet.”

A recent U.S. National Retail Federation survey found younger millennials (23 to 29 years old) were planning to spend an average of $266 on Valentine’s Day. The amount they expected their partner to spend was only slightly behind at $260.

Gen-Xers (aged 39 to 44 years old) were also big spenders, expecting to fork out an average of $268.

It was speculated that one of the reasons for the largesse is the prevalence of social media feeds and the competitiveness that arises when seeing what others are doing.

Overall, Valentine’s Day was expected to generate nearly $21 billion in sales in the U.S.

Cadrin is not surprised to see such big spending from the 20-somethings. She has a few expensive bouquets waiting pickup from the younger crowd looking to make a big impression.

“When you see that look and you see that smile, you just know it was all worth it,” she said.

Cadrin has some advice for men wondering whether to go the flower route.

“There’s no woman born on Earth who doesn’t like getting flowers. If she says, ‘Don’t buy me flowers, I don’t like them,’ get to a flower shop — because it’s not true,” she said with a laugh.

Dog from Iran that had acid thrown in face has successful surgery in Vancouver
Drug users, advocates fear federal election may sideline safer opioids policy

