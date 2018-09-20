Rimbey mayor Rick Pankiw, MLA Karen Schreiner, Rimoka Housing Foundation board chair Paul McLaughlin, chief administrative officer Peter Hall, and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation affordable housing consultant Dany Skelling officially open Valley View Manor. (Photo contributed)

Valley View Manor officially open in Rimbey

Flexible care available

Officials cut the ribbon at the grand opening of the seniors housing facility Valley View Manor in Rimbey on Wednesday.

The 80 new units offer increased flexibility to seniors in the level of care they can access and allow them to remain close to their families and communities.

Red Deer-North MLA Kim Schreiner made the announcement along with Minister of Natural Resources Amarjeet Sohi who attended on behalf of Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

The federal and provincial governments put a combined $16 million towards this redevelopment project.

The new Valley View Manor replaces the existing facility and increases capacity to 80 units from 63.


