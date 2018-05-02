Van attack victim Anne Marie D’Amico had a big heart, family says

TORONTO — The family of a 30-year-old woman who was among those killed in last week’s van attack in Toronto says she would have wanted people to care for one another in the aftermath of the tragedy.

In a statement read out by a friend outside Anne Marie D’Amico’s funeral, her family says she was a warm person with a big heart.

The family says they feel broken by the tragedy but want their resilience to be a legacy to the 10 victims of the attack.

D’Amico’s family also says they are praying for the loved ones of the others who died last week, as well as for the family of the man charged in the incident.

Mourners have packed the pews of the Toronto church where D’Amico’s funeral is being held.

Funerals have already been held for Dorothy Sewell, 80, Geraldine Brady, 83, and 85-year-old Munir Najjar.

Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 of attempted murder related to those injured in the attack. Police say they expect to lay another three attempted murder charges against him.