Van carrying dead body stolen from Red Deer funeral home parking lot

Red Deer RCMP are asking the public to help find the vehicle

Red Deer RCMP are searching for a stolen van containing the body of a deceased man in the back.

Police say a black 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van, with the Alberta license plate 72M 682, was stolen from the parking lot of a Red Deer funeral home after the driver briefly exited vehicle Tuesday at 6:30 a.m.

Red Deer RCMP began an immediate search for the van and has brought in the Alberta RCMP helicopter to assist in the search.

Multiple law enforcement partners have been contacted to assist in the search and the deceased man’s next of kin has been notified.

“This vehicle theft was almost certainly a crime of opportunity, but with a very unfortunate and upsetting twist in that there is a deceased person in the back,” said Supt. Ken Foster.

Foster said this is a sensitive incident and police are aware of the distress it is causing to the family of the deceased.

“Red Deer RCMP have been working non-stop since the theft was reported, and we have committed extensive resources and effort, including the helicopter, to locate this van and resolve this situation as quickly as possible,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers a 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.tipsubmit.com.


