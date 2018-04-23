Van runs into pedestrians in Toronto

TORONTO — Police say multiple pedestrians have been struck by a van in north Toronto, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

They say the incident occurred in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area around 1:30 p.m.

Police say the while van drove away after the pedestrians were hit.

Toronto paramedic spokeswoman Kim McKinnon says first responders are on scene treating multiple patients but wouldn’t confirm the number or severity of injuries.

McKinnon urged people to stay out of the area.

Police have shut down the Yonge and Finch intersection and Toronto’s transit agency says it has suspended service on the subway line running through the area.

A waiter at a nearby cafe says he saw several people injured, including a girl who he said appeared to be in serious condition.

Photos from the scene show paramedics treating several people on the sidewalk, where blood stains can be seen.