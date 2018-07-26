Vancouver man banned from U.S. for pot investments seeks waiver to cross border

VICTORIA — A Vancouver businessman banned for life from entering the United States over his investments in American marijuana companies says he plans to seek a waiver that permits him to cross the border.

Canadian Sam Znaimer said he was recently denied entry at a Washington state border crossing by officials who said his investments in U.S. marijuana companies make him ineligible to enter the country.

“I spent four hours, four-and-a-half hours at the border station and at the end of that whole process I was told that I’d been permanently banned from entering the U.S.,” he said in an interview.

Immigration lawyer Len Saunders said he’s heard about a dozen similar cases recently where Canadians have been denied entry to the United States because of their connections to the marijuana industry.

“I’m getting panicked phone calls from Canadian companies who are concerned about their staff being denied entry and liability issues, or about themselves because they are senior executives,” said Saunders, a Canadian whose law practice is based at Blaine, Wash.

Saunders said he tells Canadians working with American marijuana companies not to cross the border.

“You might as well be doing business with Pablo Escobar, selling cocaine in the U.S.,” he said, adding marijuana is still a so-called schedule 1 substance in the U.S., defined by having no medical use and a high potential for abuse.

Znaimer said he’s been investing in numerous business ventures for more than 30 years, including marijuana companies. He said he has participated in public panel discussions about marijuana and has been interviewed in the media.

“I’m purely an investor,” said Znaimer.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection office did not comment specifically on Znaimer’s case, but said in a statement that medical and recreational marijuana may be legal in some U.S. states, but it remains illegal under U.S. federal law.

The statement said working in the marijuana industry, either in the U.S. or Canada, can still affect a person’s admissibility to the country.

“Determinations about admissibility are made on a case-by-case basis by a (customs and border protection)officer based on the facts and circumstances known to the officer at the time,” the statement said.

Znaimer said he was told he can’t appeal the border decision, but has another option.

“I will apply for a waiver,” he said. “I have no idea what my chances are of getting that. My lawyer is hopeful.”

Saunders, who is Znaimer’s lawyer, said the waiver process can take up to one year to complete and cost about US$600 in fees plus legal costs. He said the waivers are not permanent and people will likely have to reapply.

Saunders said he started seeing business people being barred from the U.S. in April.

“They said he was aiding and abetting the U.S. marijuana industry because of his investments,” he said.

Znaimer said Canadians with any ties to the marijuana business in the U.S. should be wary about crossing the border.

“One distinction being made is that so far Homeland Security only seems to be interested in Canadians with some involvement in cannabis in the U.S.,” said Znaimer.

Jordan Sinclair, a spokesman for Canopy Growth, the world’s largest medical marijuana company, said facing a border ban is concerning, but it hasn’t been an issue with anyone at the Smiths Falls, Ont., company.

“We’ve never had any challenges at the border,” he said. “When I’m asked at the border what I do for a living, I tell them I work for a cannabis company, a federally regulated one.”

Canopy Growth became the first cannabis-producing company to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange last May.

Former B.C. health minister Terry Lake, who now works for a Quebec-based medical marijuana company, said it is worrisome crossing the border for Canadians involved in the legal marijuana industry.

“I’m hoping to run in the Las Vegas half marathon in November,” he said. “I would like to be able to cross the border without worry.”

Previous story
Latest calf born to endangered killer whales dies off British Columbia
Next story
SummerScapes starts next month at RDC

Just Posted

Red Deer mall placed under boil water advisory

Pipe fixed into Bower Place Shopping Centre, advisory a cautionary measure

Red Deer practises river chemical spill response

Fire-medics and city environmental services staff had joint training session near CPR Bridge

SummerScapes starts next month at RDC

Visual arts for teens runs Aug. 12-18

Central Alberta’s Flags of Remembrance project needs more help

Anyone interested can attend July 31 meeting in Sylvan Lake

WATCH: Survey found quality of life in Red Deer is still good — but not as rosy as it used to be for some

2018 Citizen Satisfaction Survey results were released Thursday

WATCH: Survey found quality of life in Red Deer is still good — but not as rosy as it used to be for some

2018 Citizen Satisfaction Survey results were released Thursday

Letter warns UNESCO about Olympic impact in Banff National Park

CALGARY — A Canadian environmental group wants a United Nations agency to… Continue reading

Mutated strains of HIV in Saskatchewan causing illness quicker: study

AMSTERDAM — Research suggests mutated strains of HIV circulating in Saskatchewan are… Continue reading

Coke is hoping to turn free water machine into a cash stream

NEW YORK — Can a machine that dispenses water for free also… Continue reading

Cameco: uranium prices too low to restart McArthur River mine operation

SASKATOON — Cameco Corp. had to lay off hundreds of employees at… Continue reading

Oilsands companies upbeat about future as Q2 results reveal gains and setbacks

CALGARY — Higher oil prices and signs that pipelines will be built… Continue reading

Latest calf born to endangered killer whales dies off British Columbia

VANCOUVER — A female killer whale has been spotted in the waters… Continue reading

Michael Buble, Luisana Lopilato welcome baby girl

NEW YORK — Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato are the now the… Continue reading

Teacher charged in 2017 death of student who drowned on trip to Algonquin Park

TORONTO — An Ontario teacher has been charged in the death of… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month