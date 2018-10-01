Vandals strike in Red Deer’s Glendale

RCMP appealing to public for information on vandals who hit community centre under construction

Red Deer RCMP are looking for the public’s help in tracking down some vandals.

Police said the culprits vandals caused significant damage to a construction site in Glendale Sunday night or early Monday morning.

The vandalism occurred sometime overnight and was discovered around 8 a.m. Monday when staff arrived at the construction site of a community centre that is being built between Glendale Skate Park and Glendale School.

Windows were smashed on a tool trailer parked on site, and pipes were smashed in the building, which is under construction. The vandals damaged a crane and sprayed a fire extinguisher around the site.

A damage estimate has not been tallied but will be significant.

RCMP are asking any witnesses who may have seen or heard suspicious activity in the area of 76 St. and 63 Ave. overnight to come forward. Residents with security cameras in the neighbourhood are asked to review their footage to see if they can identify any suspicious activity or persons in that area overnight.

If you have information about this act of vandalism, contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.P3Tips.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.


