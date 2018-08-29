Vandals tear up flowerbeds in Red Deer City Hall Park

“Drunken” vandals tore hundreds of colourful blooms out of the City Hall Park flowerbeds and left them littered across paths on Wednesday morning.

Seeing so much willful damage done to a flower garden that’s considered a local gem was hard for city parks foreman Joe Pelz to witness.

“It’s very discouraging… I mean, you think, what’s the sense of it?” wonders Pelz, who considers this the worst destruction in the park since someone drove a quad through the flowerbeds two or three summers ago.

The latest incident was caught on video camera last night between 2 and 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

The female vandals, who appear either visibly drunk or stoned, went on a random frenzy. They pulled zinnias, marigolds, rudbeckias, petunias and lavateras out of nine different flowerbeds, then chucked them all over the grass and pathways.

Pelz, who turned the video over the police, said it took the suspects only a short while to destroy what days of careful planting had achieved. The seasonal blooms in city hall park are planted annually by numerous city workers over four 12-hour days.

While parks workers tried to replant flowers that had been torn up by the roots, most plucked plants had to be tossed. And Pelz said it’s too late to order more, so some holes will remain in the beds for the season.

Downtown City Hall Park is often the site of illegal night-time activities. Occasionally this involves messing with the plantings — such as the infamous incident of two decades ago when somebody took the time to rearrange the ‘Welcome to Red Deer’ flowerbed to spell out ‘Welcome to Hell’ — in marigolds.

But Pelz said there’s also overnight drug-taking in the park, as suggested by the used needles that routinely turn up. People have also tried to light fires, and the video camera has caught suspects spray-painting bikes that were presumably stolen.

The City of Red Deer parks department will be discussing how to prevent future damage, including any bylaw changes that could be made to keep people out of the park at night. Pelz noted that the city hired four more RCMP officers to do downtown patrols. He will be looking into whether these are mostly happening during the day, or whether some can be done overnight.

Having such a lush flower garden is a “rarity” for any city, added Pelz, who believes it’s worth protecting.



lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter