Vehicle dealer donates to Ronald McDonald House

Southside Dodge Chrysler Jeep lease donation worth $10,000

Rod Oszust

Rod Oszust’s grandson was in his thoughts when he turned over the keys to a lease van for Central Alberta’s Ronald McDonald House on Thursday.

Two-year-old Lukas Oszust passed away from heart problems at Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton in January 2014. In his short life, he faced numerous surgeries and long hospital stays.

Edmonton’s Ronald McDonald House became a home for the youngster’s family during his treatment.

“Until you experience it, you don’t know how important it is to people,” said Oszust, general sales manager with Southside Dodge Chrysler Jeep.

“My heart goes out to everybody who is in Ronald McDonald House. They’re here for a reason.”

Oszust was at the Red Deer McDonald House on behalf of Southside Dodge on Thursday to donate a year’s lease worth $10,000 on a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan.

Oszust urged others to give any way they can, from making meals to other donations to help the charity to provide a home for those with children in hospital care.

“It’s important because one day you may, heaven forbid, need Ronald McDonald House.”

Rhanda Bonet-Graham, development manager at the house, said the lease donation will be a big help for the organization.

Travel, whether it’s to buy groceries or visit the other Ronald McDonald Houses in Calgary and Edmonton, is a significant expense.

“This administrative cost comes out of our overall budget. But with this vehicle being sponsored and given to the House to do House business we can now put that money right back into the programming.”

Red Deer’s Ronald McDonald House has 11 family suites, a communal kitchen, play areas, living room spaces and laundry facilities for families whose child is receiving medical care. The House’s family services staff provide a number of programs for all ages.


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Lukas Oszust Contributed photo

Rhanda Bonet-Graham

Previous story
Outdoor concert or not, Central Music Festival Society is boogie-ing into the future

Just Posted

Nine carfentanil deaths in Central Alberta in 2017

Alberta Health releases interim report

Vehicle dealer donates to Ronald McDonald House

Southside Dodge Chrysler Jeep lease donation worth $10,000

RDC instructor aims to help prevent animal-vehicle collisions in Alberta

New Alberta Wildlife Watch program monitors frequent roadkill locations

Picky eater workshop offered

Workshop designed to help parents limit mealtime battles with children

Hotels rooms for the Canadian Finals Rodeo on people’s minds

Last year in Edmonton it attracted 90,000 visitors

Updated: Conservative MLAs slam NDP on health care

United Conservative Party calls out NDP for leaving Red Deer hospital off priority list

Trudeau commends women for speaking out on Brown, will address Hehr accusation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is saluting the courage of the women who… Continue reading

RDC chosen to host 2019 men’s volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month