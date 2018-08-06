Vehicle fire in Central Alberta Monday deemed suspicious

Penhold firefighters responded to a vehicle fire Monday morning near Hwy 42 and Range Road 275 in Central Alberta. Photo supplied

A vehicle fire in Central Alberta Monday is deemed “suspicious.”

Penhold Fire Department responded to the fire near Hwy 42 and Range Road 275 around 11:10 a.m. When they arrived, crews found a truck on the road under some trees.

The vehicle fire was quickly spreading to the two nearby trees.

Jamie Southwell, acting fire lieutenant, said “the whole front of the vehicle was involved and rapidly spreading to the trees.”

“We aggressively attacked the fire with two hose lines to prevent it from getting more into the trees,” he said.

With the hot dry weather, EMS was requested to respond and set up rehabilitation for the firefighters, Southwell said.

No injuries were reported.

There was no one around when crews arrived, said Southwell, adding Penhold firefighters determined that the fire was suspicious and RCMP are investigating.

Three fire trucks and 15 firefighters responded to the vehicle fire.



