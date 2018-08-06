Vehicle, guns and family member’s ashes stolen in rural break and enter: Ponoka RCMP

Ponoka RCMP hoping for information to track down items taken in pair of thefts

This necklace, which contains the ashes of a family member, was stolen from a rural Ponoka residence on July 30 and the hope is the family can get it back intact. Image: RCMP

A recent rural break and enter has police hoping for some help and a family wanting some important items returned.

Ponoka RCMP were called to a home along Secondary Highway 792 on July 30 after the owners came back to find the residence had been broken into.

It was found that unknown suspect(s) entered the garage sometime in the afternoon hours and then accessed the home through the garage.

Once inside, three firearms along with some electronics and various other items were stolen. In addition, a very important necklace that contains the ashes of a family member is also missing.

As well, a recently restored 1969 Chevrolet C10 truck was also taken from the garage.

Police are continuing to investigate and are urging anyone seeing the truck or necklace, who may have information regarding the missing firearms or know who might be involved to contact the Ponoka detachment immediately at (403) 783-4472.

Tips can also be anonymously called into CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).