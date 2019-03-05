Victim ends up in hospital after hit and run in central Alberta

A victim was struck in a hit and run in the Town of Bowden Monday.

The Olds RCMP, Fire Department and EMS were dispatched to a complaint of a theft of a truck and hit and run approximately 7:40 A.M.

A dark coloured pickup truck, believed to be a GMC Sierra, with two men and a snowmobile in the box was seen by a witness driving into a back alley.

One of the men exited the truck and entered a Chevrolet Silverado parked outside a residence. The owner of that truck exited his house and confronted the suspect as he drove away.

As he approached the truck, the victim was struck and run over. The suspect fled in the victim’s truck, as did the driver of the other pick up truck.

The victim was transported to the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre with serious but non life threatening injuries. Both trucks were later recovered and police are still searching for the suspects.

A witness described one of the men as Caucasian, approximately five foot eight, about 160 pounds, and was wearing a hoodie and a hat.

Police are continuing their investigation and are requesting anyone with information regarding this matter to contact the Olds RCMP at 403-556-3324 or call your local police.



