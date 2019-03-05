Victim ends up in hospital after hit and run in central Alberta

A victim was struck in a hit and run in the Town of Bowden Monday.

The Olds RCMP, Fire Department and EMS were dispatched to a complaint of a theft of a truck and hit and run approximately 7:40 A.M.

A dark coloured pickup truck, believed to be a GMC Sierra, with two men and a snowmobile in the box was seen by a witness driving into a back alley.

One of the men exited the truck and entered a Chevrolet Silverado parked outside a residence. The owner of that truck exited his house and confronted the suspect as he drove away.

As he approached the truck, the victim was struck and run over. The suspect fled in the victim’s truck, as did the driver of the other pick up truck.

The victim was transported to the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre with serious but non life threatening injuries. Both trucks were later recovered and police are still searching for the suspects.

A witness described one of the men as Caucasian, approximately five foot eight, about 160 pounds, and was wearing a hoodie and a hat.

Police are continuing their investigation and are requesting anyone with information regarding this matter to contact the Olds RCMP at 403-556-3324 or call your local police.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Shortfalls in seniors’ health programs to be discussed at Red Deer forum
Next story
Sports dome proposed for Red Deer County

Just Posted

This week’s snow plowing schedule

This is the city’s Snow Zone plowing schedule this week. H —… Continue reading

Sports dome proposed for Red Deer County

Group of local investors behind proposal to build dome on east side of Highway 2

Gasoline Alley sign will help motorists

Sign will be located at entrance road at north end of Gasoline Alley

Polar Plunge returning to Red Deer this weekend

Dozens of central Albertans will take a dip into freezing water this… Continue reading

Alberta government invests fewest health care dollars in Red Deer’s Central Zone, group finds

Group is mobilizing a community campaign for a Red Deer hospital expansion

Updated: Red Deer University announced as new name for college

Complete transition to a university expected to take about two years

Experts say popular Yukon ice cave seriously unstable, close to collapse

WHITEHORSE — Experts say a unique, cave-like tunnel formed by a retreating… Continue reading

Official charged in shipbuilding-contract leak to plead not guilty, lawyer says

OTTAWA — The second public official accused of leaking cabinet secrets about… Continue reading

Trudeau hunkers down in Ottawa after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hunkering down in Ottawa after… Continue reading

‘Speed camera ahead:’ Google Maps adds photo radar warnings for drivers

EDMONTON — Drivers using Google Maps are getting a last-minute warning as… Continue reading

VIDEO: Driver captures moment avalanche engulfs Colorado highway

The avalanche happened on a mountain along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon.

Unusual alliance to save blue whales stalled by Sri Lanka

When the feeding grounds of blue whales overlap with busy shipping lanes,… Continue reading

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dropped his insistence that his government… Continue reading

Coerced-sterilization allegations a ‘crisis’ that demands public inquiry: chief

OTTAWA — Ongoing concerns about coerced sterilization of Indigenous women is nothing… Continue reading

Most Read