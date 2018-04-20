Victim Services information event planned

Those interested in giving back to the community may find what they are looking for as a victim services volunteer.

Red Deer RCMP Victim Services Unit staff and volunteer victim advocates will be at a volunteer information event on Thursday to talk about the organization. It takes place at 5 p.m. in the Community Room at the downtown Red Deer RCMP detachment at 4602 51st Ave.

“It takes a special person to work with victims of crime or of tragic events,” says Const. Holly Erb, Victim Services Co-ordinator for Red Deer RCMP.

“It’s a great fit for those who have a knack for caring and want to make a difference in the lives of their fellow Red Deerians.”

The hour-long event includes a presentation about the role of victim services advocates and a question and answer session. Afterwards, there will be an opportunity to talk with staff and volunteers to find out if this special role is a fit for someone’s skills.

Victim Services advocates are screened for suitability, go through enhanced RCMP security clearance and receive specialized training to help people after a crime or traumatic event. Their work may include assisting with next-of-kin notifications, providing information on government forms such as victim impact statements, restitution, and financial benefits, and offering guidance, support and community referrals for victims as they navigate the criminal justice system.

To volunteer with Victim Services, you must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian resident or landed immigrant who has lived in Canada for five years or more. Applicants must complete an RCMP enhanced security clearance and must complete the Alberta Solicitor General online training course after acceptance into the program.

“If you volunteer with Victim Services, you’ll be trained to offer professional, compassionate and confidential services to victims of crime and trauma,” says Erb. “Advocates work closely with RCMP and provide an essential service to the community.”

For more information, visit www.reddeer.ca/rcmp and click on “Volunteer Opportunities” or call the Victim Services Coordinator at 403-406-2345.



