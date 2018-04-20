Victim Services information event planned

Information on becoming a Victim Service volunteer available at April 26 meeting

Those interested in giving back to the community may find what they are looking for as a victim services volunteer.

Red Deer RCMP Victim Services Unit staff and volunteer victim advocates will be at a volunteer information event on Thursday to talk about the organization. It takes place at 5 p.m. in the Community Room at the downtown Red Deer RCMP detachment at 4602 51st Ave.

“It takes a special person to work with victims of crime or of tragic events,” says Const. Holly Erb, Victim Services Co-ordinator for Red Deer RCMP.

“It’s a great fit for those who have a knack for caring and want to make a difference in the lives of their fellow Red Deerians.”

The hour-long event includes a presentation about the role of victim services advocates and a question and answer session. Afterwards, there will be an opportunity to talk with staff and volunteers to find out if this special role is a fit for someone’s skills.

Victim Services advocates are screened for suitability, go through enhanced RCMP security clearance and receive specialized training to help people after a crime or traumatic event. Their work may include assisting with next-of-kin notifications, providing information on government forms such as victim impact statements, restitution, and financial benefits, and offering guidance, support and community referrals for victims as they navigate the criminal justice system.

To volunteer with Victim Services, you must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian resident or landed immigrant who has lived in Canada for five years or more. Applicants must complete an RCMP enhanced security clearance and must complete the Alberta Solicitor General online training course after acceptance into the program.

“If you volunteer with Victim Services, you’ll be trained to offer professional, compassionate and confidential services to victims of crime and trauma,” says Erb. “Advocates work closely with RCMP and provide an essential service to the community.”

For more information, visit www.reddeer.ca/rcmp and click on “Volunteer Opportunities” or call the Victim Services Coordinator at 403-406-2345.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Nicholas Butcher says he fatally stabbed Kristin Johnston by accident
Next story
Update: Hundreds pay respects to Stettler homicide victim

Just Posted

Spring craft sale attracts shoppers

Over 150 artisans at Westerner Park craft sale

RCMP searching for man who may be armed

Citizens should not approach James Holley if spotted, says police.

Flu-related deaths increase to 21 in Central Alberta

89 Albertans with the flu have died this season

NAFTA: Talks continue through weekend in scramble to get a deal soon

WASHINGTON — NAFTA negotiating teams will keep bargaining through the weekend in… Continue reading

Red Deer is getting a new seniors’ apartment building

Construction to begin in June, says developer

WATCH: Fine wine and food at Red Deer College

The Red Deer College Alumni Association hosted its 14th annual Fine Wine… Continue reading

Audit clears Facebook despite Cambridge Analytica leaks

NEW YORK — An audit of Facebook’s privacy practices for the Federal… Continue reading

Marijuana sector firms get marketing pushback as legalization looms

TORONTO — Some Canadian marijuana sector companies are getting pushback against their… Continue reading

Red Deer volleyball player Samantha Gagnon named athlete of the month

A high school volleyball player has been named the Alberta Sport Development… Continue reading

Sarah Jessica Parker calls Cynthia Nixon’s run ‘exciting’

NEW YORK — Cynthia Nixon’s quest for the governorship of New York… Continue reading

Lawyers for Russian player say FIFA ends anti-doping case

By Graham Dunbar THE ASSOCIATED PRESS GENEVA — Lawyers for Russia defender… Continue reading

Woman who lost pink house, court case seeks box office win

WASHINGTON — Susette Kelo’s Supreme Court case now has a Hollywood ending,… Continue reading

Recent retail sales far weaker than initial estimates, revisions suggest

OTTAWA — Canadian retail sales during the crucial holiday shopping season were… Continue reading

U.S. woman sentenced to life in Valentine’s Day shooting plot at mall

HALIFAX — An American woman who plotted to go on a Valentine’s… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month