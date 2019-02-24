A tree blossoms in Victoria, across from the Legislature building. (Advocate file photo).

Victoria may lose cherry blossoms as city pushes ahead with tree management plan

Victoria’s trademark cherry blossoms may be lost in a few years as the city goes ahead with a plan to replace aging non-native trees with native species.

City councillors in the B.C. capital this week approved a spending increase for Victoria’s Urban Forest Master Plan, which one councillor said could result in a loss of a number of flower-bearing trees in the city.

Coun. Geoff Young said while he understands the need for tree maintenance, he is concerned after his colleagues approved a spending increase of $868,000 to a program that already spends $1.7 million a year.

“So many of our streets in our suburban neighbourhoods have been lined with these trees, which bear beautiful blossoms in the spring. And they are enormously picturesque and then the blossoms fall off almost like a snowfall in the spring,” he said.

Young said he is sad with the push towards native species at the expense of non-native ones like the city’s famous cherry trees.

While he doesn’t want the city to be overrun with non-native species, at the same time he said a modest use of some of those plants is quite acceptable and adds a lot to quality of life.

Young said he wants to see the city have a discussion before moving ahead with the policy.

But Mayor Lisa Helps said a combination of development and climate change is starting to take a toll on the trees so it is “past time” for the city to make a significant investment in its urban forest.

“This is the reality of climate change,” she said. “Our non-native trees, including some of the cherry blossom trees, are some of the most stressed as a result of climate change.”

As the non-native trees die, they will be replaced with native species that are drought-tolerant, she said, adding that the city will be taking a more “ecosystem-based approach.

“We have to deal in reality, not in fanciful thinking,” she said.

Victoria’s overall tree canopy coverage when last measured in 2013 was approximately 18 per cent, and the city hopes to increase this to 40-45 per cent over the next few decades.

“The flowering trees — they are beautiful. They are absolutely gorgeous. You can look down some streets in the springtime and it is absolutely gorgeous,” Helps said. “And a large part of that will remain.”

But Victoria won’t change overnight, she said.

“Over the next 30 to 40 years … we have to be realistic in terms of meeting the very real climate change that is here,” she said, adding that this means replacing non-native trees with more drought-tolerant species.

Coun. Laurel Collins said she hopes the city can both protect the cherry trees and increase canopy cover.

She said she plans on talking to Victoria’s director of parks to see if there is a possibility of maintaining the iconic cherry trees and the legacy that surrounds them.

“The wonderful thing about our cherry trees is that there’s a history in Victoria where the Japanese community actually fundraised and donated these trees,” she said.

“So it is important that … when they do get sick or need to be replaced that we are thinking about that history.”

— by Hina Alam in Vancouver

Previous story
Police watchdog investigates officer-involved shooting in Winnipeg
Next story
Canada a leader, but more must be done for women in conflict zones: UN official

Just Posted

Police watchdog investigates officer-involved shooting in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — One person has died in an officer-involved shooting in downtown… Continue reading

Victoria may lose cherry blossoms as city pushes ahead with tree management plan

Victoria’s trademark cherry blossoms may be lost in a few years as… Continue reading

Red Deer Rebels fall to Oil Kings 5-2

Oil Kings 5, Rebels 2 The coach of the Red Deer Rebels… Continue reading

Be aware: city snowplowing underway

Owners of vehicles parked on road should watch out for signs or check with city to avoid tickets

Parkland Fuel Corporation moving Red Deer office

Company plans to consolidate Red Deer office with Calgary, affecting 120 jobs

WATCH: Red Deer walkers raise awareness for homeless at Coldest Night of the Year

This is the third year The Mustard Seed is holding the event in the city

Canada a leader, but more must be done for women in conflict zones: UN official

OTTAWA — Canada is a trailblazer when it comes to assisting women… Continue reading

Court rejects B.C.’s request to declare Alberta oil export law unconstitutional

CALGARY — A judge has dismissed the British Columbia government’s request to… Continue reading

A ‘warm embrace’ for grieving parents at funeral of seven young fire victims

HALIFAX — Thousands of mourners filled a cavernous hall on Saturday for… Continue reading

New immigration projects offer caregivers pathway to permanent residence

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government is launching two new immigration pilot programs… Continue reading

Montreal man found guilty of manslaughter in death of ailing wife

MONTREAL — A jury has found a Montreal man guilty of manslaughter… Continue reading

Homan beats McCarville in 3-4 Page Playoff at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

SYDNEY, N.S. — Ontario’s Rachel Homan defeated Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville 6-4… Continue reading

Iowa play-by-play man suspended for “King Kong” comment

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin has been suspended… Continue reading

Smile: Some airliners have cameras on seat-back screens

Now there is one more place where cameras could start watching you… Continue reading

Most Read