File photo

VIDEO Replay Red Deer: Cleanup begins as floodwaters recede in Red Deer County

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer, Central Alberta

Replay Red Deer April 29

Stories mentioned:

Cleanup begins as floodwaters recede in Red Deer County: Watch/read more

Alberta’s revenue shortage concerns Central Albertans: Watch/read more

Red Deer hospital needs more mental health services, says CMHA board chair: Watch/read more

Killed and injured workers remembered: Watch/read more

Thousands of high school students visit Red Deer College for CAREERexpo: Watch/read more

Central Alberta dancers take over Red Deer College with their moves: Watch/read more


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man charged after knife slashing spree in Vancouver
Next story
Flooded-out rivers continue to threaten New Brunswick

Just Posted

Red Deer drivers are paying more at the pumps

“It seems like every summer it takes a jump, during special holidays – they knock up the price.”

Anxiety, fear and grief normal at this stage for van attack witnesses: experts

TORONTO — Konstantin Goulich had only travelled steps from his apartment building… Continue reading

People talk female empowerment at Red Deer Women’s Show

People at the Red Deer Women’s Show were saying movements like Me… Continue reading

Lacombe council to look into silencing train whistles

Lacombe council will look into stopping noisy trains from blowing their whistles… Continue reading

Three die in highway collision south of Maskwacis

Two people who died were on a motorcycle

VIDEO Replay Red Deer: Cleanup begins as floodwaters recede in Red Deer County

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer, Central Alberta

Here’s how to make your own version of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding cake

Birthday, wedding, baby shower, ordinary Tuesday night… . No matter what you’re… Continue reading

B.C. Bud to Beijing? China presses Canada over illicit marijuana imports

OTTAWA — Chinese officials have been quietly grilling Canada about illicit marijuana… Continue reading

Flooded-out rivers continue to threaten New Brunswick

FREDERICTON — As flood waters in Fredericton began to show some signs… Continue reading

Some people do better exercising at a low-intensity pace

Liz Wolfert seemed a picture of health. The Denver-based financial consultant rode… Continue reading

Health care new front for transgender rights under Trump

WASHINGTON — Military service. Bathroom use. And now health care. The Trump… Continue reading

‘Infinity War’ opens with record $250M, passing ‘Star Wars’

NEW YORK — A few dozen superheroes lifted “Avengers: Infinity War” to… Continue reading

Comedy duo apologizes for ‘Indian with STDs’ joke at Broncos tribute concert

SASKATOON — An American comedy duo is apologizing for a joke they… Continue reading

Lakeview Optimist Club raising funds through laughter

The eighth annual Lakeview Optimist Comedy Show is May 5 at the community centre

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month