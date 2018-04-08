Vigil planned tonight at home arena of Humboldt Broncos

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — The community of Humboldt, Sask., will gather tonight to mourn at the home arena of the Broncos junior hockey team following a crash that killed 15 people.

Fourteen people were also injured when the team bus collided with a tractor trailer at a highway intersection on Friday.

The team had been scheduled to continue its playoff series at the Elgar Petersen Arena tonight.

The names of the dead and injured have not been released, but some have been confirmed by family members and others.

Among those killed are the junior hockey team’s head coach, Darcy Haugan, captain Logan Schatz, forwards Jaxon Joseph and Logan Hunter, defenceman Stephen Wack and the team’s play-by-play radio announcer, Tyler Bieber.

As of early Sunday morning, a crowdfunding effort on the website GoFundMe had raised more than $2.9 million for the players and families affected by the crash.

Two defencemen, bus driver, stats keeper among 15 dead in Humboldt Broncos crash
Police say 6 detained in foiled plot to attack Berlin race

