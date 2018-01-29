A man breaks down next to the caskets of three of the six victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting during funeral services at the Maurice Richard Arena in Montreal. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Vigil to mark one-year anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting

QUEBEC — A vigil will be held in Quebec City on Monday to mark the one-year anniversary of the mosque shooting where six men were killed.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard are both expected to attend.

It was on Jan. 29, 2017, that a shooter entered the Islamic cultural centre of Quebec City and killed six while injuring 19 others, five seriously.

In a statement, Trudeau reflected on the victims who perished in a “senseless attack” one year ago, as well as those who live still living with the pain, loss and trauma of that night.

Trudeau said the government stands with Canada’s Muslim community and will continue to fight Islamophobia as well as other forms of hatred and discrimination.

“This was a terrorist attack against all Canadians, meant to test our resolve and weaken our values,” Trudeau said. “It failed.”

Trudeau said that Canadians united after the mass slaying to condemn the attack.

“A year later, our message has not changed: We are stronger together,” Trudeau said. “No matter our faith or where we were born, we are equal members of this country. We will not let an act of intolerance divide us and make any Canadian feel less at home.”

Monday’s gathering in Quebec City caps off four days of activities that have been organized to commemorate the tragedy.

Previous events included an open house at the mosque, a multidenominational spiritual rally, a prayer service and a seminar.

Vigils have also been organized in other cities including Montreal.

Vigil to mark one-year anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting

Most Read

