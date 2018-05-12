Vigil to mark two-month anniversary of 10-year-old Montreal boy’s disappearance

A prayer vigil is taking place in Montreal today to mark the two-month anniversary of the disappearance of a 10-year-old boy.

Family and friends of Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou will gather in a church basement near his family’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville home at 11 a.m.

Kouakou left his family’s home on March 12 to walk to a friend’s house and hasn’t been seen since.

Earlier this week his family launched a new billboard and leafletting campaign in the hopes of gaining new information.

Police say they believe Kouakou fell into a river and drowned, while his father insists he was abducted.

The family is offering a $100,000 reward to anyone who helps to bring the boy home alive.