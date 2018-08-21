Visitors say warning signs at Peggy’s Cove, N.S., should be more visible

PEGGY’S COVE, N.S. — Visitors to one of Atlantic Canada’s most popular tourist sites say signs warning of treacherous waves and rocks should be more visible.

Most who have been to Peggy’s Cove know to stay away from the black rocks, which can be dangerous particularly when waves are high.

But it appears not everyone is aware of the risks.

Karen Brunett, who was visiting from Kingston, Ont., said she didn’t see the warning signs.

“We didn’t notice any signs or read any signs that told us about the black rocks or the dangers up here,” said Brunett.

Yellow-and-red signs are posted at the edge of the parking lot with the warning: “DANGER: Sudden high waves. Drowning hazard. Keep off black rocks.”

Michelle Nichols, a Texas resident who has visited Peggy’s Cove three times, says existing signs on the way to the lighthouse should be moved closer to the rocks and the lighthouse.

“The signs are on the road as you’re coming in to the lighthouse. I think it would be best if the signs were put closer to the rocks and the lighthouse, the sidewalk leading up to it,” said Nichols.

“Because once you get here you’re so excited to get up to the lighthouse that you really forget about everything else; you’re just looking to get that perfect picture.”

The remarks come after a young boy was recently swept into the water before being hauled out by a bystander.

A local tour boat captain has suggested creating a memorial plaque with the names of those who have lost their lives after getting too close to the water at Peggy’s Cove.

On April 22, 2015, Jamie Quattrocchi of Smith Falls, Ont., was swept out to sea by a rogue wave while standing near the water’s edge with his girlfriend, Brittany Smith.

Despite the attempts of bystanders and a search by emergency officials, the 25-year-old was never found.

Smith and his mother, Caroline Quattrocchi, have since worked to prevent similar accidents.

