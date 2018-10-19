Lindsay Thurber Hall of Fame inductee Erik Nordby and principal Dan Lower at Thursday’s ceremony. (Photo contributed)

Visual effects leader recognized by Red Deer high school

Linday Thurber Hall of Fame ceremony held

A leader in visual effects was the latest inductee to Lindsay Thurber’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony this week.

Erik Nordby, who graduated high school in 1990, has more than 15 years of experience working on major feature films including The A-Team, Tim Burton’s Dark Shadows, Source Code, Elysium, Fast & Furious 6, and The Amazing Spiderman 2.

Upon graduation from Lindsay Thurber, Nordby went on to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts majoring in film production from Simon Fraser University in 1998.

He started out in the entertainment industry making music videos. His motion picture career began as a commercial Inferno artist working at Toybox, a Canadian visual effects company with studios in Toronto and Vancouver.

He quickly moved into compositing feature films and worked his way through the ranks as lead compositor and compositing supervisor, eventually joining the visual effects division of Technicolor as visual effects supervisor.

In 2006, he moved into his current role as visual effects supervisor based at Moving Picture Company.

Nordby accepted his first role as production VFX supervisor in 2014 for the movie Goosebumps.

His next project was the sci-fi love story Passengers working alongside director Morten Tyldum. The production involved supervision of a team of about 800 visual effects people.

Nordby’s awards and recognition include:

  • Awarded membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences – 2018.
  • Shortlisted in the Bakeoff for the – 2017 Academy Awards in the category of Best VFX.
  • Best Cinematography in a Short Film (nominated) – The 2002 Leo Awards.
  • Best Cinematography in a Student Film – The 1997 Canadian Society of Cinematographer Awards.
  • Best Student Film – Northwest Film and Video Festival – Portland Oregon.
  • People’s Choice Award – Best Film – Cascadia Film Festival.


