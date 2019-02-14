File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS A drop of water falls off an iceberg melting in the Nuup Kangerlua Fjord in southwestern Greenland. Police are baffled after Newfoundland thieves made off with about 30,000 litres of unbottled iceberg water worth as much as $12,000. The unusual bounty, which was to be used to make vodka, was being stored in a warehouse in Port Union, N.L.

Vodka company CEO scratching his head over Newfoundland iceberg water heist

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — The remarkable theft of about 30,000 litres of iceberg water from a vodka company warehouse in Newfoundland has bewildered the firm’s owners.

Iceberg Vodka CEO David Meyers said he and his staff were shocked on Monday morning to discover one of 10 tanks of water in the company’s Port Union, N.L., warehouse had been drained of its precious contents.

Police are now investigating a theft valued between $9,000 and $12,000.

The thieves took off with enough water to fill a tractor trailer tanker — equal to about 150,000 bottles of Iceberg vodka, according to Meyers.

“We’re talking about a significant amount of water here,” Meyers said from his Toronto office on Thursday.

“Who would want it and what would they do with it? I mean, we’re scratching our head, I have to say.”

Iceberg water is valued for its purity, and harvesting the product is a “dangerous and costly endeavour.”

“Think about a grape harvest to make wine, you only have one crack at it a year. It’s the same thing with icebergs,” Meyers said.

Every year, a crew heads out on a 260-foot boat to track down icebergs of just the right size off Newfoundland’s coast. There’s only a short window in late spring for the iceberg harvest.

Meyers said it’s at least fortunate the theft happened in winter instead of the fall, so some of the losses can be made up in this year’s harvest.

But he said the company is hoping for answers to prevent future thefts.

The other companies in the province licensed to harvest iceberg water — producing cosmetics, bottled water and beer for a St. John’s brewery — use significantly less water than Iceberg Vodka, and Meyers said his company is friendly with the other businesses.

The crime itself would have been a complicated endeavour and it suggests the thief was familiar with the facility.

Those responsible would need access to the building and know just the right gear to pull off the heist.

“It’s upsetting for us, that’s for sure,” Meyers said.

“I’ve never even considered the possibility of somebody stealing our water … I guess we live in an interesting world.”

Police believe the theft occurred between Friday and Monday, and have asked anyone with information to contact Bonavista RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Previous story
Quebec declines talks with feds, provinces, territories on coerced sterilization

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP investigate youth who allegedly locked himself in bathroom with child

The incident recently occurred at the Collicutt Centre

Ready, set, go!

2019 Canada Winter Games kicks off Friday night with Opening Ceremonies

Blackfalds intrigued by Sylvan Lake waste-to-energy project

Fogdog Energy Solutions Inc. says its technology can convert garbage into a carbon “fluff”

Second recreational cannabis store opens Saturday in Red Deer

A second recreational cannabis store will open its doors in Red Deer… Continue reading

UPDATED: United We Roll Convoy departs Red Deer

Pro-pipeline convoy Ottawa bound

WATCH: Canada Games Hall of Honour inductees offer advice to athletes

The inductees were honoured at the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer Thursday

Local Sports: Kaitlan Linnell achieves hockey dream

Coming up through Red Deer minor hockey Kaitlan Linnell had a dream… Continue reading

Michael Kors throws a ’70s bash with Barry Manilow on stage

NEW YORK — Michael Kors threw a fashion show worthy of Studio… Continue reading

CBC aims to double amount of kids programming on Gem streaming service

The CBC says it’s redirecting some funding to invest in programming for… Continue reading

Cleaning routine shows promise in curbing superbug infection

Think of it as decontaminating yourself. Hospitalized patients who harbour certain superbugs… Continue reading

Why Solar: We must give right-of-way to inventor citizens

Human beings need food, clothing, and shelter. If you doubt this statement… Continue reading

Gardening: Gardener patiently waiting for spring

When winter drags on the desire to start bedding-out-plants increases with the… Continue reading

RCMP seek kids’ help in naming new police dogs

Contest winners and names will be announced April 30.

Opinion: Help the homeless, not the consultants

It was a brief whiff of wisdom that disappeared as quickly as… Continue reading

Most Read