Shelley Ross, Red Deer Public Library CEO. (Contributed photo)

Volunteer Fair this weekend in Red Deer

About 12 groups and agencies will search for volunteers at the Red Deer Public Library this weekend.

The library’s Volunteer Fair is Saturday in the downtown branch’s Snell Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ReThink Red Deer, Catholic Social Services, Canadian Blood Services and the 2019 Canada Winter Games are just some of the groups looking for volunteers.

“We want to highlight a number of different agencies that rely on volunteers and to give people looking for a way to contribute a chance to meet some of the agencies and find out what their requirements are,” Shelley Ross, RDPL CEO.

The event is being held to kickoff National Volunteer Week.

“We want to acknowledge the importance of volunteers,” said Ross. “Volunteers provides essential person-power to help these agencies, which often run on pretty lean staff compared to the amount of work that needs to be done. Some of these agencies could not exist without the work of volunteers.”

It’s not just the agencies that benefit from people volunteering, Ross added.

“When you volunteer in your community, you feel more aligned with your community and you’re healthier for having the social interactions that volunteering brings you,” said Ross.

Lyn Radford, 2019 Canada Winter Games board chair, said the Volunteer Fair is a great opportunity to move toward the games’ goal of 5,000 volunteers.

“We like to take advantage of whatever opportunity presents itself,” she said. “Needing 5,000 volunteers, it’ll be a constant request of our’s for the next seven months.”

Attending the Volunteer Fair will also help raise awareness for the games, Radford said.

“If people can’t commit right now, they can keep it on their radar. That way they know they can participate as a volunteer or as a spectator,” she said.

Radford said the games is on track to have 5,000 volunteers.

Waskasoo, the games’ mascot, will be at the Volunteer Fair. There will also be free popcorn and prizes at the event.


