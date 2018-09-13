Volunteer firefighter drive launched

Red Deer County has launched a new campaign aimed at recruiting volunteer firefighters.

Red Deer County Fire Services operates in the communities of Bowden, Delburne, Elnora, Red Deer South and North (immediately outside the city of Red Deer), as well as Spruce View and Springbrook.

Volunteers are generally matched with the station closest to their homes. Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age, and have a class 5 driver’s license. Volunteers must also be able to pass a physical fitness test. All other training and equipment are provided by County Fire Services.

“Our Fire Services volunteers get the chance to experience unique challenges and rewards you can’t find in other jobs, said Red Deer County’s Director of Community and Protective Services Dave Brand.

“We want members from a wide variety of backgrounds who are committed to learning new skills, being part of a team and making a difference in our community, no matter what your career or previous experience is.”

The deadline for applications is October 12, 2018. For more information on volunteering go to the Red Deer County website at www.rdcounty.ca.