Volunteer photographers wanted for Winter Games

The call is out for volunteer photographers who want to capture the competition, fun and spirit of the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

A volunteer photography squad is needed to take photos of the athletes and atmosphere at the 19 sporting events when 3,600 athletes compete and 20,000 visitors descend upon Red Deer for the Games, which will be held Feb. 15 to March 3.

The Games will be the largest event Red Deer and central Alberta have ever hosted, and one of the largest events to take place in Alberta in more than three decades, since the 1988 Calgary Olympics.

Photographers will get all-access passes and their work will be used in Canada Games publications and promotions and will be made available to media.

Students in media and photography-related programs are welcome to apply.

Photographers must have their own photography equipment, including but not limited to digital single-lens reflex cameras, tripods and flash.

Volunteer perks include the opportunity for photographers to have their name and company associated with any of their photos used during the Games, making new professional and personal connections, flexible scheduling, a free uniform, and an invitation to the post-Games recognition event.

