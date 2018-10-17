Micah Taggart-Cox of the Whitehorse Speed Skating Club races ahead of the pack in the 1000-metre race at the 2019 Canada Winter Games short track speed skating test event at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre on Sunday. (File photo by Advocate Staff)

Volunteer photographers wanted for Winter Games

Plenty of volunteer perks

The call is out for volunteer photographers who want to capture the competition, fun and spirit of the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

A volunteer photography squad is needed to take photos of the athletes and atmosphere at the 19 sporting events when 3,600 athletes compete and 20,000 visitors descend upon Red Deer for the Games, which will be held Feb. 15 to March 3.

The Games will be the largest event Red Deer and central Alberta have ever hosted, and one of the largest events to take place in Alberta in more than three decades, since the 1988 Calgary Olympics.

Photographers will get all-access passes and their work will be used in Canada Games publications and promotions and will be made available to media.

Students in media and photography-related programs are welcome to apply.

Photographers must have their own photography equipment, including but not limited to digital single-lens reflex cameras, tripods and flash.

Volunteer perks include the opportunity for photographers to have their name and company associated with any of their photos used during the Games, making new professional and personal connections, flexible scheduling, a free uniform, and an invitation to the post-Games recognition event.

To find out the basics required to be a Games photographer, visit www.canadagames.ca/2019/volunteer.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alberta Health Services provides cannabis education
Next story
Cannabis retail store will open later in October in Red Deer

Just Posted

WATCH: Every square tells a story: Edmonton expert is exploring Red Deer’s quilting history

Community members can bring in family heirloom quilts for documentation

Volunteer photographers wanted for Winter Games

Plenty of volunteer perks

Alberta Health Services provides cannabis education

Cannabis health risks

Pine Lake shooter loses conviction appeal

Cory Lavallee sentenced in 2016 to nine years in prison for attempted murder

Police say a woman in the Red Deer area may be in danger

Public’s assistance is urgently requested

WATCH: Two weeks away from Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer

In just two weeks, Ponoka’s Shayna Weir will compete with the best… Continue reading

PHOTO: Chew On This! campaign draws attention to national poverty

Lunch bags were being handed out in front of The Hub downtown… Continue reading

Wickenheiser, Pegula reflect NHL’s trend toward diversity

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a laugh, Kim Pegula’s competitive nature kicked in… Continue reading

Harry and Meghan bring rain to drought-stricken Outback town

DUBBO, Australia — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were jokingly thanked… Continue reading

TV Review: A Roseanne Barr-less ‘The Conners’ is a triumph

NEW YORK — Can there be a “Roseanne” without Roseanne? The answer… Continue reading

Canadian manufacturing sales fell 0.4 per cent in August: Statistics Canada

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 0.4 per cent to… Continue reading

Brian Mulroney joins board of directors of New York-based pot company

NEW YORK — Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is joining the board… Continue reading

Canadians waking up to legalized cannabis: ‘My new dealer is the prime minister’

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Canadians across the country woke up to legalized… Continue reading

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank arrested in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police have arrested a B.C. man who is… Continue reading

Most Read