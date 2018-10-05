Volunteer with victim services in Red Deer

Red Deer RCMP will host victim services information session Oct. 11.

If you’re interested in giving back to your community in meaningful ways, volunteering with the Red Deer RCMP Victim Services Unit (VSU) may be just what you’re looking for. Join VSU staff and volunteer victim advocates at a volunteer information event to learn more on Oct. 11 at 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room at the downtown Red Deer RCMP detachment at 4602 – 51 Avenue.

“Victim Services volunteers receive training to offer professional, compassionate and confidential services to victims of crime and trauma,” says Const. Sean Morris, victim services coordinator for Red Deer RCMP. “It takes a special person to work with victims of crime or tragic events, but it’s rewarding work that provides an essential service to the community.”

The hour-long event includes a presentation about the role of victim services advocates and a Q & A session, followed by the opportunity to talk with staff and volunteers to find out if this special role is a fit for your skills. Light refreshments are provided.

Victim Services advocates are screened for suitability, go through enhanced RCMP security clearance and receive specialized training to help people after a crime or traumatic event. Their work may include assisting with next-of-kin notifications, providing information on government forms such as victim impact statements, restitution, and financial benefits, and offering guidance, support and community referrals for victims as they navigate the criminal justice system.

To volunteer with Victim Services, you must be 18 or older, be a Canadian resident or landed immigrant who has lived in Canada for a minimum of five years, complete RCMP enhanced security clearance, and complete the Alberta Solicitor General online training course after acceptance into the program.

For more information, visit www.reddeer.ca/rcmp and click on “volunteer opportunities” or call the victim services coordinator at 403-406-2345.


