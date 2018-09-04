Volunteers needed for Canadian Finals Rodeo

Central Alberta rodeo fans can get more vicarious thrills by signing up to become a Canadian Finals Rodeo volunteer.

Anybody wanting to “experience the untamed spirit of the rodeo” in a more hands-on way can check out the list of volunteer positions on the westernerpark.ca/volunteer-opportunities website, and then apply online.

All volunteers will receive a free parking pass, one free entry pass for a rodeo performance. As well, they will get one free item of Canadian Finals Rodeo apparel, food discounts “and bragging rights that they were part of CFR45.”

The Canadian Finals Rodeo goes from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4 at Westerner Park in Red Deer. The event is expected to spur $20 million of economic activities in the Red Deer area when athletes and fans flock to the “week-long celebration.”