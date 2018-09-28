Volunteers needed for committees

Monday morning is the deadline for those interested in sitting on a volunteer board or committee.

There are also commission spots available, including serving with the Central Alberta Economic Partnership.

Members are needed for the following boards, committees, and commissions:

•Central Alberta Economic Partnership – Business Representative

•Community Housing Advisory Board

•Intermunicipal Subdivision & Development Appeal Board

•Library Board

•Mayor’s Recognition Awards Committee

•Municipal Planning Commission

•Public Art Commission

•Red Deer & District Family and Community Support Services Board

•Red Deer Appeal & Review Board*

•Red Deer Subdivision & Development Appeal Board*

•River Bend Golf & Recreation Society Committee

*Members are appointed to both boards simultaneously

The city is looking for people who have an open mind, are fair and are willing to contribute their time and knowledge. The ability to interpret legislation and communicate effectively are also important skills for successful applicants.

Detailed information for each board, committee, and commission is available online at www.reddeer.ca/committees.

Those interested in joining a board, committee or commission are invited to complete an application form and submit it to Legislative Services no later than October 1, 2018, by 9 a.m. Applications can be submitted in person, by fax to 403-346-6195, or by email to legislativeservices@reddeer.ca.



