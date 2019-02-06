Volunteers needed to help with animal hospital building campaign

Medicine River Wildlife Centre found foster families for coyote pups that were brought to the centre this summer. (Photo contributed)

The Medicine River Wildlife Centre is looking for volunteers from the Red Deer area who can pick up drinks containers to fundraise for a new animal hospital.

Do you have 3-4 hours a month on your own schedule to help Medicine River Wildlife Centre raise funds for the wildlife hospital and education programs?

The Centre is urgently seeking volunteers to assist with the Drink Container Pickup Service in the Red Deer area.

Those who want to help the Centre and have some free time, should please call Carol at 403-728-3467 or carol.kelly@mrwc.ca