Voters head to polls for BC municipal elections today, some complain of long lines

VANCOUVER — Voters in British Columbia are heading to the polls today for municipal elections across the province and some are waiting in long lines to cast their ballots.

In Vancouver, 21 candidates are running to fill a void left by Mayor Gregor Robertson, who is not seeking re-election.

Among those leading the race for the top spot are former NDP MP Kennedy Stewart, local business owner Ken Sim and independent candidate Shauna Sylvester.

Meantime, Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps is facing nine challengers.

And Nanaimo’s election could trigger a provincial byelection if NDP legislator Leonard Krog wins the race for mayor and gives up his seat at the provincial legislature.

It wouldn’t be enough to tip the balance of power to the Liberals’ favour against an NDP minority government that’s propped up by the Greens, but it would bring it to the brink.

Voters in some cities reported longer waits than they’d experienced in previous elections.

In Vancouver, the ballot is almost 13 centimetres longer than usual because there are 158 candidates on the list, the city said in a tweet. That means it takes about 22 seconds to cast each ballot through an electronic reader and longer if the ballot is rejected.

“Seems like we’re stuck in the 1990s for how slow it reads it,” Paul Schellenberg said after voting at St. Andrew’s-Wesley United Church in downtown Vancouver.

He said collecting and filling out the ballot was “very fast,” but a long line formed as voters waited for their ballots to be electronically processed.

Brian Thorn said the randomized order of the candidates made it harder to find the ones he’d chosen to vote for, which also added to the time delay.

The City of Burnaby added an extra voting tabulator to its Gilmore station Saturday afternoon to ease the line, while the City of Victoria thanked voters for their patience in a tweet.

Kennedy Stewart named mayor of Vancouver; one of several B.C. turnovers
Former PQ minister Lise Payette remembered as role model for female politicians

