Voters head to polls for BC municipal elections today

VANCOUVER — Voters in British Columbia will head to the polls today for municipal elections across the province.

In Vancouver, 21 candidates are running to fill a void left by Mayor Gregor Robertson, who is not seeking re-election.

Among those leading the race for the top spot are former NDP MP Kennedy Stewart, local business owner Ken Sim and independent candidate Shauna Sylvester.

Meantime, Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps is facing nine challengers.

And Nanaimo’s election could trigger a provincial byelection if NDP legislator Leonard Krog wins the race for mayor and gives up his seat at the provincial legislature.

It wouldn’t be enough to tip the balance of power to the Liberals’ favour against an NDP minority government that’s propped up by the Greens, but it would bring it to the brink.