File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Paulette Senior speaks outside Superior Court in Toronto. Dozens of activists championing the rights of women and girls are gathering in Ottawa this week to make sure Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remembers his promise to bring along his lauded feminist credentials when he hosts G7 leaders at a resort in La Malbaie, Que., in June. Senior, president and CEO of the Canadian Women’s Foundation, says the activists at the W7 summit are calling on leaders to go beyond the ‘platitudes’ of declaring themselves to be feminists and get serious about policies that actually improve the lives of women and girls.

W7 summit urges leaders to go beyond ‘platitudes’ of calling themselves feminist

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to bring his lauded feminist credentials to hosting the G7 summit — and dozens of gender equality activists are gathering in Ottawa this week to make sure he does.

“We want to go beyond the platitudes of leaders declaring themselves as feminists and actually see that the declarations are showing up in the policies,” said Paulette Senior, president and CEO of the Canadian Women’s Foundation.

Those policies, Senior said, “have significant implications and can have great impact on the lives of all citizens.”

The Liberal government is making gender equality a major theme of its G7 presidency this year, including by pushing for measures aimed at boosting the economic empowerment of women and increasing female participation in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Starting Wednesday, the W7 summit — the ‘W’ is for ‘women’ — will work to ensure the voices of grassroots feminist activists from around the world are heard when G7 leaders gather around their exclusive table at a resort in La Malbaie, Que., in June.

The group of about 70 women from 20 countries will be delivering their own set of recommendations for how Canada and other G7 nations could address gender equality, including when it comes to peace and security, climate change, violence against women and building a stronger — and more inclusive — feminist movement.

Julie Delahanty, executive director of Oxfam Canada, said G7 leaders need to recognize there is a gender gap around the world, including at home.

“We really think it is going to be a waste of time and taxpayer money unless world leaders are able to listen to the voices of people who have really been on the front lines of some of the issues that they’re facing, or that they should be facing,” said Delahanty.

“The W7 is an opportunity for us to be able to give voice to those people who aren’t normally part of the G7 process.”

The activists will also be pushing Canada to stand firm on its commitment to the more controversial issue of sexual and reproductive health rights, including access to abortion, which could pose a challenge for Trudeau when it comes to bringing U.S. President Donald Trump onside.

Soon after he arrived in the White House, Trump signed an executive order to enforce the so-called global gag rule, which forbids organizations receiving U.S. funding from providing access to the procedure — or even mentioning it.

The W7 summit coincides with the first in-person meeting of the G7 gender equality advisory council, which includes such high-profile members as Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary Fund, and billionaire philanthropist Melinda Gates.

Previous story
WATCH: Alberta’s revenue shortage discussed during event at Red Deer College

Just Posted

95-year-old man dies in collision near Three Hills

A 95-year-old man died in a two-vehicle collision near Three Hills Tuesday… Continue reading

Medicine River Wildlife Centre does not receive provincial grant for new wildlife hospital

The Medicine River Wildlife Centre is $440,000 short for its new wildlife… Continue reading

Lacombe’s Cow Patti theatre raises $36,000 for local charities

New season will be announced in July

Leaky Lacombe curling rink roof to be replaced

A 2015 hailstorm is believed to be the reason for the Lacombe… Continue reading

Red Deer College allows PDD students to pursue higher education

Inclusion Alberta accepts applications for non-credit students

WATCH: Alberta’s revenue shortage discussed during event at Red Deer College

Albertans need to be taxed more so public services, like schools and… Continue reading

Mane Event rides into Red Deer

A weekend for the horses comes to Red Deer, as the Westerner… Continue reading

Edmonton retiree robbed of $210K in silver bars police investigating

EDMONTON — Police are hoping that they can provide a silver lining… Continue reading

Cause of plane crash that killed former Alberta premier Jim Prentice to be released

The findings of investigation into the plane crash that killed four set to be released.

MPAA head says theatres will survive rise of streaming sites

LAS VEGAS — Two film industry leaders told theatre owners Tuesday that… Continue reading

Turning vehicles into deadly weapons is easy and cheap, expert says

Preventing people from using vehicles as deadly weapons is a difficult task… Continue reading

These presidential presents are a little peculiar

What kind of gift do you give the leader of the free… Continue reading

A powerful memorial remembers the victims of lynching

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The National Memorial for Peace and Justice, a somber,… Continue reading

Mysterious mummy found in Iran could be father of last shah

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Construction workers in Iran may have unearthed… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month