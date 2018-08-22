Waffle House shooting suspect ordered to mental facility

NASHVILLE — The suspect in a deadly Waffle House shooting was ordered Wednesday to receive treatment in a mental facility for schizophrenia in hopes that he becomes fit to stand trial.

Travis Reinking, 29, learned his fate in court just feet away from the man who authorities say wrestled an assault-style rifle away during the April shooting in Nashville that killed four people. It was the first time James Shaw Jr. saw Reinking since the act of heroism that has since landed him budding celebrity status.

Dozens of those close to the victims also were on hand, many wearing matching memorial shirts for their fallen family members and friends.

Davidson County Criminal Court Judge Mark Fishburn said Reinking poses a substantial threat of harm to the public, if not himself.

Wearing a yellow jail jumpsuit, Reinking remained quiet until the end of the hearing, when he seemed to begin saying something about his “religion” before a court officer and his public defender stopped him from speaking.

Shaw, who has been hailed as the hero who disarmed the gunman during the April 22 shooting, wore a T-shirt and shorts as he watched the proceedings from the audience. The 29-year-old gave a few hugs on his way out and did not speak to reporters, then later tweeted about the experience.

“I was discouraged to hear the current prognosis of the shooter, but I believe Justice will be served, I had to remember patience is a virtue and to walk by faith not by sight everything happens in due time,” Shaw said in a tweet that also includes the four victims’ names.

Reinking was nearly naked and wearing only a green jacket when he opened fire outside the restaurant with an assault-style rifle and then stormed the Waffle House, police have said.

Forensic psychologist Rena Isen testified Wednesday that Reinking is currently unfit for trial, saying Reinking isn’t complying with his medication, which could potentially treat his illness.

Victims’ relatives and friends groaned and mumbled at the testimony, and some were on the verge of tears.

Updates on Reinking’s condition are due every six months, though if he becomes fit to stand trial, Fishburn said to notify him immediately.

Prosecutors stressed that the competency assessment had nothing to do with what Reinking’s mental state was at the time of the shooting.

The judge instructed the mental facility to “take whatever measures are reasonably necessary to see that he becomes and retains competency so that the trial in the case can proceed.”

Di’Angelo Groves, whose sister DeEbony Groves died in the shooting, told reporters that he was “totally at peace” because seeing Reinking was a part of his grieving process. Groves said he thought Reinking looked ill.

“I’m not angry. I’m not upset at all,” Groves said, adding that Reinking “needs help.”

Reinking had a record of odd behaviour.

Reinking was detained by the Secret Service in July 2017 after he ventured unarmed into a forbidden area on the White House grounds and demanded to meet with President Donald Trump.

The one-time crane operator bounced between states and suffered from delusions, sometimes talking about plans to marry singer Taylor Swift, friends and relatives have told authorities.

___

This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of Rena Isen’s first name.

Jonathan Mattise, The Associated Press

Previous story
Shot teacher not entitled to more compensation under govt rules: ombudsman

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Andrew Nielsen brings Calder Cup to Red Deer

The 21-year-old Red Deer native won the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup with the Toronto Marlies

Appeal court rules on Red Deer dentist

Most advertising allegations upheld

Train and dump truck collide near Stettler

Stettler RCMP investigate

Red Deer Food Bank second site a success one year after opening: executive director

The second site, located at The Mustard Seed, opened August 2017

Revitalization in Red Deer’s Railyards

Municipal planning commission approves project

WATCH: Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre grand opening in Red Deer

The ribbon has officially been cut for the Gary W. Harris Canada… Continue reading

Nova Scotia man fighting perception he is sex offender who has the same name

TRURO, N.S. — A Nova Scotia contractor who shares the exact name… Continue reading

Residents of Lower Post, B.C., told to take refuge in Yukon as wildfire rages

Residents of a tiny British Columbia community near the Yukon boundary are… Continue reading

Man who killed yoga instructor to serve at least 15 years in prison

HALIFAX — A Halifax man convicted in the violent death of a… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos’ president steps down from executive; cites family, career

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — The man who became the public face of the… Continue reading

Convicted Canadian spy who sold secrets to Russia granted day parole

DORCHESTER, N.B. — A former Canadian naval intelligence officer convicted of spying… Continue reading

Indictments? Impeachment? A look at Trump’s legal woes

A bad day in court for his former associates could foreshadow hard… Continue reading

PM to visit northern B.C. as cabinet holds retreat amid wildfire crisis

NANAIMO, B.C. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his newly shuffled cabinet… Continue reading

Heckle heard around the country offers sneak peek at 2019 campaign narrative

OTTAWA — The Prime Minister’s Office is refusing to say precisely when… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month