(Advocate file photo).

‘Walking survey’ of Red Deer’s green carts starts this week

Gold stars or pointers on correct use will be left on inspected carts

Strangers could be snooping around your garbage over the next four weeks.

But don’t be alarmed — they are working on behalf of the City of Red Deer to find out how well city residents are using their green carts.

Considering how much waste is already being diverted from Red Deer’s landfill by the composting program, the results of this “walking survey” will likely be pretty positive, surmises Janet Whitesell, the city’s waste services superintendent.

Landfill waste was reduced to 38 per cent of all garbage collected in Red Deer in May. This compares to about 69 per cent in May, 2017, she said.

Over the same period, organic waste collection in the city increased to about 49 per cent of the overall waste stream, compared to only about 21 per cent for yard waste collected over the month of May a year ago. (The remainder is blue box recyclables).

But Whitesell still believes it’s important to take a peek into the carts to make sure they are being used correctly.

Now that city residents have been using them for a few months, public feedback has dropped off, and she said the survey will either let people know they are doing the right thing, or correct whatever errors are being made — including educating about green cart placement.

She stressed that it’s important to leave a metre of space around all sides of the green cart so the composting truck’s mechanical arm can pick up the container safely.

The surveyors, who are summer students hired by the Recycling Council of Alberta, will leave tags stuck to the carts they inspect — either gold stars, indicating successful use, or educational pointers about what should go in the box. The contents should be organic lawn and kitchen waste, as well as grease-stained cardboard or paper.

Whitesell said the goal is to peek into the green carts of about 3,000 Red Deer household, or about 10 per cent of the city’s 30,000 households.

She said the survey results will be made public in the fall.

Next spring, blue carts will be distributed to replace the blue boxes for recyclables and black carts will be given out for landfill waste.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer couple win $100,000 in lottery

Just Posted

Red Deer couple win $100,000 in lottery

Couple won their money on June 1 LOTTO MAX with EXTRA draw

‘Walking survey’ of Red Deer’s green carts starts this week

Gold stars or pointers on correct use will be left on inspected carts

Physicians urge Ottawa to pay another $21B over decade for seniors health care

OTTAWA — Physicians are calling on the federal government to shell out… Continue reading

‘I didn’t want to do something frivolous’: Sting’s play to make Toronto debut

TORONTO — Drawing Canadian theatregoers to a politically charged musical about an… Continue reading

Japan, EU sign trade deal to eliminate nearly all tariffs

TOKYO — The European Union and Japan signed a landmark deal on… Continue reading

Updated: SUV smashes through fences and deck in Anders

Driver taken to hospital after SUV veered off 30th Avenue into Anders

Adam Henrique signs $29.1M, 5-year extension with Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Centre Adam Henrique has signed a $29.1 million, five-year… Continue reading

Fashion firms upend design routine to focus on speed, trends

NEW YORK — Prototypes? Passe. Fashion company Betabrand saw that knitwear was… Continue reading

Trimming and tidying: Perennials need care too

The great attraction in growing perennial flowers is that you never have… Continue reading

Johnny Depp settles lawsuits involving former managers

LOS ANGELES — Johnny Depp has settled lawsuits with his former business… Continue reading

Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber falls to Bryce Harper in Home Run Derby final

WASHINGTON — Nationals Park was eerily quiet late Monday when Kyle Schwarber… Continue reading

Lava crashes through roof of Hawaii tour boat, injuring 23

HONOLULU — An explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent… Continue reading

Banff holds blessing ceremony with Indigenous elders before letting bison roam

BANFF, Alta. — Several Indigenous elders were flown by helicopter into the… Continue reading

Research expedition looks at unseen depths of Labrador Sea ecosystem

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Last summer, a team of scientists returned from… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month