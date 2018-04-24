Wally Ferris named new Sylvan Lake CAO

Wally Ferris will become Sylvan Lake’s new chief administrative officer May 22. (Photo courtesy LinkedIn)

Sylvan Lake has found its new chief administrative officer.

Wally Ferris, who has more than 24 years of municipal experience, will officially become Sylvan Lake CAO May 22. Most recently, Ferris served as the general manager of community services for the City of Fort St. John.

Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre said the town is excited to welcome its new CAO.

“Mr. Ferris joins the town team, bringing with him a depth of professional experience and training, a strong focus on a team approach to management and a service attitude that fits well with our culture,” said McIntyre.

Davies Park Recruiting Consultants led the CAO search – Ferris accepted accepted the position Wednesday.

Ferris will replace Betty Osmond, who officially retires May 4. McIntyre said he wants to thank Osmond for her years of dedicated service.

“The Town of Sylvan Lake is a much better organization today thanks to her service, leadership and example,” said McIntyre.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer County supports Sylvan Lake care centre
Next story
Red Deer’s Safe Harbour Society hosting annual Community Spring Feast May 12

Just Posted

Medicine River Wildlife Centre does not receive provincial grant for new wildlife hospital

The Medicine River Wildlife Centre is $440,000 short for its new wildlife… Continue reading

Lacombe’s Cow Patti theatre raises $36,000 for local charities

New season will be announced in July

Leaky Lacombe curling rink roof to be replaced

A 2015 hailstorm is believed to be the reason for the Lacombe… Continue reading

Red Deer College allows PDD students to pursue higher education

Inclusion Alberta accepts applications for non-credit students

Late start to seeding season doesn’t worry Central Alberta farmers

A late start to seeding doesn’t faze one Central Alberta farmer. Terry… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta dancers take over Red Deer College with their moves

Danceworks Central Alberta Dance Festival is now in its 38th year

Mane Event rides into Red Deer

A weekend for the horses comes to Red Deer, as the Westerner… Continue reading

Edmonton retiree robbed of $210K in silver bars police investigating

EDMONTON — Police are hoping that they can provide a silver lining… Continue reading

Cause of plane crash that killed former Alberta premier Jim Prentice to be released

The findings of investigation into the plane crash that killed four set to be released.

MPAA head says theatres will survive rise of streaming sites

LAS VEGAS — Two film industry leaders told theatre owners Tuesday that… Continue reading

Turning vehicles into deadly weapons is easy and cheap, expert says

Preventing people from using vehicles as deadly weapons is a difficult task… Continue reading

These presidential presents are a little peculiar

What kind of gift do you give the leader of the free… Continue reading

A powerful memorial remembers the victims of lynching

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The National Memorial for Peace and Justice, a somber,… Continue reading

Mysterious mummy found in Iran could be father of last shah

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Construction workers in Iran may have unearthed… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month