Wally Ferris named new Sylvan Lake CAO

Wally Ferris will become Sylvan Lake’s new chief administrative officer May 22. (Photo courtesy LinkedIn)

Sylvan Lake has found its new chief administrative officer.

Wally Ferris, who has more than 24 years of municipal experience, will officially become Sylvan Lake CAO May 22. Most recently, Ferris served as the general manager of community services for the City of Fort St. John.

Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre said the town is excited to welcome its new CAO.

“Mr. Ferris joins the town team, bringing with him a depth of professional experience and training, a strong focus on a team approach to management and a service attitude that fits well with our culture,” said McIntyre.

Davies Park Recruiting Consultants led the CAO search – Ferris accepted accepted the position Wednesday.

Ferris will replace Betty Osmond, who officially retires May 4. McIntyre said he wants to thank Osmond for her years of dedicated service.

“The Town of Sylvan Lake is a much better organization today thanks to her service, leadership and example,” said McIntyre.



