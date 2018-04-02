Clarke house as it looks now. (Contributed photo).

Want to buy some early Red Deer history?

Leonard Gaetz’s daughter’s home is on the market

For more than 115 years, the neat, gingerbread-trimmed home has sat nestled in “son-in-law” row on Red Deer’s 56th Street.

The plaque in front states the 1903 “gothic cottage” was a wedding gift: Red Deer’s founder Rev. Leonard Gaetz paid for the home’s construction for his third daughter, Gertrude, and her husband, Hugh Clarke, a builder who came west from Ontario.

The rare opportunity has now come up to purchase this vestige of the city’s earliest days.

Marilyn and Gary Pottage are selling the historically designated home for $572,000. After 14 years of ownership, the retired local couple say they regret leaving their close, leafy neighbourhood, but feel it’s time to downsize into a condo.

They hope to find a buyer who appreciates the home’s unique architectural details, including its wide front porch, built-in china cupboard and oak staircase railings.

Under the provincial historic designation, the exterior must be gradually restored to its original appearance, while the home’s interior can be renovated according to the homeowner’s whim. But apart from installing a shower in the basement bathroom, the Pottages say they have only made changes in keeping with the 1903 era, including adding antique light fixtures and returning some of the fir trim.

The home’s roof was redone with cedar shingles. Marilyn said a provincial grant made up the difference between a standard asphalt tile roof and the upgrade, in keeping with the original home. “Any changes that are made to the exterior, you have to take it back to the original… but the province helps pay for these things.”

Red Deer historian Michael Dawe confirmed there are only a hand-full of registered historical homes in Red Deer, and three of them are Gaetz family houses, sitting in a row in 56th Street. (Next to the Clarke house is a home built for Gaetz daughter, Gretchen and her husband Harry Wallace, and next to this is the home of Gaetz son, Fred, who married famed local teacher, Annie L. Gaetz).

Dawe was surprised by how well maintained the Clarke house is. “It’s fairly unique.” The three-bedroom dwelling, with two-and-a-half baths, is about 1,500-square feet and sits on a 200-foot deep lot. It was built with a cedar frame, and Marilyn said its solid fir plank floor can be viewed from the basement.

By the 1980s, the home at 4757-56th St. had became run-down. Marilyn said former owners Bob and Lari Kumm “knew that if they didn’t save it, developers would knock it down,” so they had a new basement poured for the home, whose foundations had been sinking.

“We’re glad the house has been restored… and are we pleased to have been a part of it,” said Marilyn, who believes such historical gems are rare. “School children often take field trips down our street to understand where… Red Deer started.”


