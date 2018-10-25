War room needed to challenge Alberta’s oil critics: United Conservative leader

CALGARY — Alberta’s Opposition United Conservative leader says if he becomes premier, he’ll set up a war room to take on critics of the province’s energy industry in real time.

Jason Kenney says what he calls his fight-back strategy would also include paying legal bills for Indigenous communities that are in favour of resource development.

And he says he’d take aim at charitable groups that want to shut down Alberta’s energy industry.

Kenney says he’d ask his attorney general to investigate violations of charity laws and send the evidence to the Canada Revenue Agency.

He says he’d urge the heads of major energy companies to actively speak up for their industry.

Kenney says if he wins next year’s election, the provincial government would not to do business with banks that have boycotted the oilsands and any provinces that put up roadblocks would suffer consequences.

“It’s time for us to identify our greatest points of leverage on these issues,” Kenney said Thursday at the Energy Relaunch conference in Calgary.

Previous story
Trans Mountain like Monty Python’s dead parrot under Trudeau government: Scheer
Next story
Pot industry players weigh benefits of cross-border travel after latest U.S. statement

Just Posted

Thieves swipe antique Texaco sign from Stettler museum

Round sign was likely taken overnight last Sunday

Lacombe considering bolstering police force

Lacombe Police Services has grown over last five years and a new officer requested for 2019

Sawed-off shotgun pointed at worker during break-in

Red Deer RCMP investigate

Gifted Red Deer musicians to get Royal Conservatory gold medals

Ceremony held Oct. 28 in Calgary

Red Deer builder will head provincial land development/home builders group

A central Alberta builder has been elected chairman of BILD Alberta. “It’s… Continue reading

WATCH: Make-A-Wish grants Star Wars loving teen’s wish

The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted Anakin Suerink’s wish in Red Deer Saturday afternoon

More charges against U.S. man accused of kidnapping Alberta model

A South Carolina man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an Alberta… Continue reading

Vegas signs suspended D Nate Schmidt to $35.7 million deal

LAS VEGAS — Suspended defenceman Nate Schmidt and the Vegas Golden Knights… Continue reading

New Toronto Overwatch esports franchise to be named the Toronto Defiant

Toronto’s new “Overwatch” esports franchise will be known as the Toronto Defiant.… Continue reading

Packages to De Niro, Biden seized, similar to pipe bombs

WASHINGTON — Suspicious packages addressed to actor Robert De Niro and former… Continue reading

Ford recalls nearly 1.5M Focuses because engines can stall

DETROIT — Ford is recalling nearly 1.5 million Focus compact cars in… Continue reading

Rotating Canada Post strikes today in Calgary, Sherbrooke, Que., and Kelowna, B.C.

OTTAWA — Canada Post employees are holding rotating strikes in Sherbrooke, Que.,… Continue reading

New pot, impaired driving penalties could bar newcomers from Canada

OTTAWA — The federal government is warning newcomers that stiffer impaired driving… Continue reading

NHL addressing goalies’ issues with smaller chest protectors

James Reimer keeps flinching and he doesn’t like it. Several times in… Continue reading

Most Read