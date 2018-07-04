Red Deer College president and CEO, Joel Ward, was the top earning provincial employee in Red Deer in 2017. (Advocate file photo)

Ward tops list “sunshine list” for Red Deer

Red Deer College leadership, Alberta Health Services top list locally

Their salaries may look large, but the top earning provincial employees in Red Deer are middle of the pack compared to their colleagues.

The Alberta government released its 2017 “sunshine list,” the public disclosure of the province’s top earning employees on its boards, agencies and commissions.

Leading the way for Red Deer was Joel Ward, Red Deer College president and CEO. He took home $338,801. He also received $30,341.62 in additional compensation, which includes non-taxable benefits and the public’s share of his pension.

In April, the provincial government instituted a salary cap on the salaries of post-secondary presidents. As the college becomes a university, similar in size and makeup to MacEwan or Mount Royal, the maximum salary will be $305,000.

Compared to other college president’s and CEOs, he’s in the middle of the pack. Keyano College’s president and CEO Tracy Edwards received $393,735 and Grande Prairie Regional College president and CEO Don Gnatiuk received $362,260. But Lakeland College’s president and CEO Alice Wainwright-Stewart received $275,461 and Medicine Hat president and CEO Denise Henning received $259,600.

RDC vice president Paulette Hanna earned $218,861, while VPs Michale Donlevy and James Brinkhurts earned $198,865.

The top earning Alberta Health Services employees in Red Deer were Kerry Bales and Ifema Achebe. Bales, the AHS Central Zone chief zone officer, has a reported earnings of $290,017 with additional compensation of $46,661.70. Achebe, the Central Zone’s lead medical officer of health, has a reported earnings of $230,542.

Under provincial rules, the list is of total compensation of employees who earn more than $127,765.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Teaching kids to drive using go-karts in Red Deer

Just Posted

Ward tops list “sunshine list” for Red Deer

Red Deer College leadership, Alberta Health Services top list locally

Crews respond to report of B.C. hikers falling into water in Shannon Falls area

SQUAMISH, B.C. — Search and rescue crews were to continue searching through… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Wilfred Kenzle nearly lives to see 105 years

Kenzle’s death last month falls seven years short of Red Deer’s oldest citizen

Toronto police resume dig at home where Bruce McArthur worked as landscaper

Toronto police say they will resume digging at a property where accused… Continue reading

Conditions favourable for funnel clouds in Central Alberta, Environment Canada advises

Chances of a weak landspout tornado in Red Deer and Central Alberta

VIDEO: The cereal of the future misses the point of Dippin’ Dots

It was supposed to be the “ice cream of the future,” but… Continue reading

The Latest: Boys may be taken out of Thai cave in stages

MAE SAI, Thailand — The Latest on the search for 12 boys… Continue reading

Second refugee family leaves small Newfoundland town that sponsored them

LEWISPORTE, N.L. — The small Newfoundland town of Lewisporte has said goodbye… Continue reading

Archaeologists urge Albania to protect underwater heritage

TIRANA, Albania — Researchers are urging Albanian authorities to build a museum… Continue reading

UK police probing six assault claims against Kevin Spacey

LONDON — British police are investigating six claims of sexual assault or… Continue reading

‘Archie’ artist honoured with statue by his hometown

CONCORD, N.H. — A life-size bronze statue of the famous comic book… Continue reading

US diplomat visits Pakistan to discuss peace in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD — A top diplomat from President Donald Trump’s administration met with… Continue reading

Land-trust case raises red flags across Indian Country

MASHPEE, Mass. — A modest courthouse and a fledgling police force, a… Continue reading

Canadian Milos Raonic rolls into third round at Wimbledon

LONDON — Milos Raonic’s big serve has powered the Canadian to another… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month