Ward tops list “sunshine list” for Red Deer

Red Deer College president and CEO, Joel Ward, was the top earning provincial employee in Red Deer in 2017. (Advocate file photo)

Their salaries may look large, but the top earning provincial employees in Red Deer are middle of the pack compared to their colleagues.

The Alberta government released its 2017 “sunshine list,” the public disclosure of the province’s top earning employees on its boards, agencies and commissions.

Leading the way for Red Deer was Joel Ward, Red Deer College president and CEO. He took home $338,801. He also received $30,341.62 in additional compensation, which includes non-taxable benefits and the public’s share of his pension.

In April, the provincial government instituted a salary cap on the salaries of post-secondary presidents. As the college becomes a university, similar in size and makeup to MacEwan or Mount Royal, the maximum salary will be $305,000.

Compared to other college president’s and CEOs, he’s in the middle of the pack. Keyano College’s president and CEO Tracy Edwards received $393,735 and Grande Prairie Regional College president and CEO Don Gnatiuk received $362,260. But Lakeland College’s president and CEO Alice Wainwright-Stewart received $275,461 and Medicine Hat president and CEO Denise Henning received $259,600.

RDC vice president Paulette Hanna earned $218,861, while VPs Michale Donlevy and James Brinkhurts earned $198,865.

The top earning Alberta Health Services employees in Red Deer were Kerry Bales and Ifema Achebe. Bales, the AHS Central Zone chief zone officer, has a reported earnings of $290,017 with additional compensation of $46,661.70. Achebe, the Central Zone’s lead medical officer of health, has a reported earnings of $230,542.

Under provincial rules, the list is of total compensation of employees who earn more than $127,765.



