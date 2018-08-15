Warkentin seeks UCP nomination

Reg Warkentin is seeking the United Conservative Party nomination for Red Deer North. (Photo contributed)

Another candidate has joined the UCP nomination race for Red Deer North.

Reg Warkentin announced Wednesday that he will seek the United Conservative Party nomination.

For the past five years Warkentin has been the policy and advocacy manager at Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce and has worked on behalf of the community and small businesses to foster community partnerships and promote growth and prosperity by advocating to all three levels of government for lower taxes, and fewer regulations.

An avid volunteer, Warkentin is co-chair of the 2019 Canada Winter Games Sustainability Committee, founding member and president-elect of Red Deer Rotary Club Urban Spirits, and a Red Deer College Alumni Association board member.

He is also past chair of the city’s Environmental Advisory Committee, a volunteer for the Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation, and past member of the United Way Priority Impact Team.

Reg was raised in north Red Deer where he still lives with his wife Roxy and their two children.



