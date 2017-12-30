Warm hearts, subzero temps: Couple gets engaged on mountain

SARGENT’S PURCHASE, N.H. — Extreme cold didn’t get in the way of a heartwarming proposal on an icy mountainside.

Josh Darnell, 31, of Londonderry, New Hampshire, dropped to his knee and popped the question after climbing to a scenic spot Thursday on Tuckerman’s Ravine, on the southeastern side of Mount Washington. That same day it hit minus 34 (-37 Celsius) on the mountain’s summit, which is more than 6,200 feet (1889.76 metres) high.

There’s a happy ending: Rachel Raske, 27, of Lowell, Massachusetts, said yes.

Darnell’s father, Doug, tagged along to record the event with his camera. He said the wind was blowing so hard that it knocked him on his back when he got out of the car.

Raske was stunned by the proposal.

“After about 10 minutes of her crying, I said you’d better stop crying or your eyes are going to freeze up,” Doug Darnell recalled on Saturday.

The Darnells had hiked Tuckerman’s Ravine previously and the younger Darnell decided he was going to propose to his girlfriend next to a waterfall.

The younger Darnell secretly sought permission from Raske’s father for his daughter’s hand in marriage prior to making the trek.

“She had no clue,” said Raske’s father, Charlie. “We all knew she was getting engaged — everyone except for her.”

Previous story
Disasters pound North America in 2017; overall down globally
Next story
WATCH: Celebrating the new year early

Just Posted

New Canadians to learn to skate in Red Deer

This is the sixth year of the Central Alberta Refugee Effort’s Learn to Skate program

Molson Coors recalling collectible NHL beer glasses; 8 injuries reported

TORONTO — Molson Coors Canada is recalling approximately 215,000 limited edition NHL… Continue reading

Cold weather means power usage spikes

It is not uncommon for power usage to jump up 10 per cent during cold snaps

Update: “Old-school” biker tackles robbery suspect before being pepper sprayed

A store in Red Deer’s Parkland Mall was robbed early Friday morning

Cold snap and holidays can boost fire risk

Number of fires often spikes when it’s cold or over the holidays

WATCH: Celebrating the new year early

Red Deer Public Library threw a Happy Noon Year party for families Saturday morning

Calkins and his colleagues to deal with rural crime in Central Alberta

Those concerned about rural Alberta crime can voice their grievances to Red… Continue reading

Five-part series: Crime Central Alberta

Starting on Tuesday, Jan.2, the Advocate will run Crime Central Alberta, our… Continue reading

Critics say helpers of homeless do them no favours

Mohammed Aly does not see any reason why he shouldn’t try to… Continue reading

Definition mission: A rhyming limerick for each English word

One man’s joke has become his mission: to give each word a… Continue reading

Red Deer firefighters will pick up Christmas trees starting Jan. 8

They may ask for a donation in return

Nova Scotians help Ottawa family have ‘best Christmas ever’ despite storm

Their back door blew off in a windstorm, the power went out,… Continue reading

Operating room doctors lament attacks on personalized cloth caps

Retired anesthetist Dr. Glenn Gibson believes he was an early trendsetter in… Continue reading

People, birds meet for annual Christmas tally

Bernie McHugh and his bird-counting companions took to the dike along the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month